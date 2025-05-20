Pure Leaf and Lindsay Lohan Encourage Americans to Take Real Breaks This Summer

Pure Leaf, known for its expertly crafted, real-brewed iced tea, is teaming up once again with actress, producer and mother, Lindsay Lohan, to reinforce how taking a tea break can be the revitalising key to a better day. The benefits of a short, intentional break are plentiful—sharper focus, higher energy, even less stress—yet in today’s hustle culture, many people struggle to take one. New research from Pure Leaf uncovered that even though most American workers (81%) agree that taking a break makes a positive difference, less than half (37%) take one on any given day.

Crafted with bold flavour and naturally occurring caffeine, Pure Leaf Iced Tea is the perfect companion for a moment of revitalisation. That’s why Pure Leaf is continuing its 'Time for a Tea Break, Time for a Pure Leaf' campaign in collaboration with Lindsay Lohan to bridge the gap between knowing you should take a break and actually taking one. First launched in 2024, the 'Time for a Tea Break' campaign features the actress challenging office employees to take a revitalising break with Pure Leaf Iced Tea, with spots now airing across television and digital platforms throughout the summer.

“As a busy working mom, I know all too well how challenging it can be to take a moment during your day to pause. To have a REAL break,” said Lindsay Lohan. “That’s why I’m proud to continue my partnership with Pure Leaf and revitalise tea breaks across America. Making time for a simple, short break with Pure Leaf Iced Tea helps me feel refreshed and ready to take on whatever lies ahead, and I want to encourage others to do the same.”

The expanded campaign was inspired by new findings from a Pure Leaf consumer survey exploring people’s relationships with breaks, which uncovered:

· 76% of people feel better after taking even a short break.

· 81% of workers say taking a break makes a positive difference, but only 37% take a short (10 minute) break daily.

· Daily breaks make a difference: workers who take daily breaks are 70% more likely to stay focused than those who only take them once a week.

To encourage more consumers to take the break they need, Pure Leaf is unveiling a new first-of-its-kind vending machine, called the 'Break Machine,' at a one-day pop-up activation in New York City, later this month. The 'Break Machine' will engage and educate people on the revitalising benefits of taking a short tea break and challenge them to take one in real time—all over a cold refreshing bottle of Pure Leaf Iced Tea. The catch? This machine doesn’t accept cash or cards. Instead, it takes phones (for just 10 minutes) in exchange for a free Pure Leaf Iced Tea, holding individuals accountable to set the to-dos aside and revitalise.

Part social experiment, part in-the-moment reset, fans can follow @PureLeaf on Instagram and TikTok in the weeks to come to see real reactions and moments from individuals who experienced the 'Break Machine' first hand. New Yorkers can watch out for Pure Leaf’s 'Break Machine' pop-up activation later this month.

“In today’s always-on world, taking a short break can feel indulgent—but it shouldn’t,” said Zach Harris, vice president and general manager, Pepsi Lipton Partnership North America. “Our ‘Time for a Tea Break, Time for a Pure Leaf’ campaign is about reminding people that taking a few minutes for yourself can make a big difference. Through our continued partnership with Lindsay Lohan and this year’s ‘Break Machine’ activation, we’re encouraging everyone to feel the revitalising power of a tea break.”

Following the launch of the campaign last year, Pure Leaf teamed up with Mind Share Partners to launch the Tea Break Grant Program, an initiative designed to bring better breaks to the workplace. The program awarded grants to eleven small businesses and nonprofits across the country, funding revitalisation-focused initiatives that are now benefiting more than 530 employees across these organisations. From trauma recovery centers to wellness salons, these break-positive efforts are helping shift workplace culture.

For more details on Pure Leaf and the 'Time for a Tea Break, Time for a Pure Leaf' campaign, follow @PureLeaf on social media.

