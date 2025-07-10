senckađ
Cayman Jack Is Turning Missed Flights Into Margaritas This Summer

10/07/2025
As summer travel ramps up, Cayman Jack is helping stranded travellers get into a margarita state of mind with an airport oasis and national rewards hub featuring drinks, travel gift cards, and exclusive perks

This summer, the dark cloud of flight delays and missed flights comes with a silver lining. With more than two-thirds of major US airports historically experiencing their worst delays between June and August , Cayman Jack, America’s #1 margarita brand , is stepping in to transform travel mishaps into something worth sipping on – Cayman Jack Margaritas.

Introducing The Cayman Club, a signature in-person and online experience crafted exclusively for people caught in the chaos of summer travel. As travellers brace for delays, missed flights and cancellations this summer, Cayman Jack will open The Cayman Club – a first-of-its-kind Missed Flight Lounge at one of the country’s busiest travel hubs.

Open exclusively for travellers facing cancelled, delayed or missed flights, the lounge swaps gate-side frustrations for a chilled-out oasis at the iconic TWA Hotel at JFK on July 17 from 3PM-8PM ET and 18 from 9AM-5PM ET. Inside, guests will enjoy ice-cold Cayman Jack Margaritas, elevated bites, spa-style services, and a vibe that says, “vacation mode activated.” No first-class ticket required. Just stop by with proof your flight didn’t go as planned and check in at The Cayman Club.

The Cayman Jack Margarita mindset extends across the country with The Cayman Club online hub missedflightlounge.com for weary travellers nationwide. Through September 1, travellers navigating a canceled, delayed, or missed flight can share their travel troubles on The Cayman Club online hub to score a Cayman Jack Margarita, plus the chance to win travel-themed perks like spa experiences and gift cards, while supplies last. No long lines. No security checkpoints. Just a little refreshment when plans go sideways. Together, these experiences help you find your Margarita State of Mind at the most unlikely places: busy airports.

“You know how the things you don’t plan end up becoming some of your best memories? That’s the idea behind the Cayman Club. It takes annoying travel hiccups and turns them into excuses to slow down, take a breath, and get into that Margarita State of Mind – even at the country’s busiest airport,” said Kevin Brady, vice president of marketing at Cayman Jack. “So, wherever you’re headed – no matter what it takes to get there – Cayman Jack Margaritas are part of the experiences you’ll never forget.”

