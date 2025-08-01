This Pronoun Sticker Protects Trans, Non-Binary and Gender-Expansive Individuals During ID Checks

As transphobia continues to rise, The Société de développement commercial (SDC) du Village, Aide aux Trans du Québec (ATQ) and Cossette are joining forces to shift how trans, non-binary and gender-expansive individuals present ID - through a small but powerful symbol: a butterfly.



“For many trans and gender-diverse people, showing ID can be a source of anxiety. When their gender presentation doesn’t match the gender on their documents, every ID check can become a moment of doubt - or even a risk. Transitioning, whether socially, medically or legally, is often a long and complex journey riddled with delays and bureaucracy. And while people wait, transphobia doesn’t - it spreads. This initiative is about offering a simple, empowering tool designed for those in transition,” explains Chris Bergeron, VP, brand content and special advisor, diversity, trends and culture at Cossette.

With The Butterfly Effect, individuals are encouraged to place their ID in a clear sleeve adorned with a butterfly sticker - currently available in French only - indicating their chosen pronouns: 'she,' 'he' or 'they.' For many, this small sticker could make a big difference in how they navigate daily life.

Forty Village businesses are now distributing the butterfly stickers free of charge. All have received training to ensure staff verify ID based on facial features - not gender markers. The project reflects the Village’s mission to be a safe and inclusive space for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. Developed in partnership with ATQ, a leader in trans advocacy and support in Quebec for over 40 years, the initiative was built both for and with the community.

“This project matters because it’s a tangible solution. The butterfly encourages staff to check ID based on appearance, and the pronoun helps prevent misgendering,” says Victoria Legault, general manager at ATQ.



“In the Village, inclusion isn’t just a value - it’s something we act on. This butterfly is small but powerful: it protects, affirms, and educates. If it can inspire other communities to follow suit, we’ll have done our job,” adds Gabrielle Rondy, general manager of the SDC du Village.



Join The Butterfly Effect - head to the Village to pick up your sticker.

