Cossette Develops AI-Powered Knowledge Management Platform

​Cossette has secured funding from Scale AI for its AI-Powered Knowledge Leadership platform, developed in collaboration with Hivelighter. The initiative is led by PlusCo Venture Studio, Cossette’s innovation arm that designs AI and fintech-enabled solutions with creative and strategic impact. This project, recognised for its high level of expertise and ethical rigour, was selected as part of the most recent round of funding from Scale AI, which supports initiatives led by companies in Quebec adopting AI technologies.

Cossette has 50 years of history, creative intelligence, and market insights. By integrating Hivelighter’s AI reader into Cossette’s R&D processes, the solution builds on this heritage to build a dynamic and easy-to-use system. The goal? Automate key research and insight generation tasks, personalise RFP responses based on historical data and user profiles, and centralise knowledge across the organisation, while maintaining human intelligence, creativity, and ethical innovation at the heart of our approach. The project directly addresses a key challenge for creative organisations: converting dispersed data into high-value intelligence.

“Cossette has built decades of creative and institutional intelligence,” said Sabaa Quao, president at PlusCo Venture Studio. “Together with Hivelighter, we’ve created a solution that merges this deep knowledge with real-time insight, quickly and with purpose. AI provides context and clarity, but creativity relies on interpretation, intuition, and experience. When knowledge is timely and precise, it’s valuable; when it’s tailored to our teams and clients, it’s transformative.”

To support creative thinking in a faster, more context-rich environment, the platform is designed for responsible use - placing human judgment, artistic integrity, and strategic thinking at its core. Rooted in the understanding that information alone isn’t knowledge, it delivers timely, contextual insights through associative and lateral thinking. In keeping with Hivelighter’s ethical standards, it prioritises transparency, user agency, and the thoughtful integration of human and artificial intelligence.

“Generic AI tools are flattening the playing field,” said Joshua Dorsey, founder and CEO of Hivelighter. “With Cossette, we’re building personalised AI that leverages insight and expertise to maximise competitive advantage, especially for creative teams. Our platform is outperforming frontier models at personalised research and optimisation, and we’re proud to be leading the way in supercharging human insight, not replacing it.”

Initially developed for Cossette’s business development and strategy teams, the platform will deliver value beyond internal use. Cossette’s clients in sectors like finance, retail, and tourism face similar challenges in managing complexity and turning information into action. More than a productivity tool, it lays the groundwork for creative intelligence.

This isn’t just a technological breakthrough. The anticipated benefits are significant and geared towards organic growth. This project marks a strategic shift in how Cossette accesses knowledge and applies it to fuel creativity, solidifying the agency’s role as a leader in applied AI.

