Shania Twain Gets All Dressed Up for McDonald’s Canada

This summer, Wieden+Kennedy Toronto and McDonald’s Canada are adding some glam to McDonald's restaurants with the help of none other than their most famous former crew member - country superstar Shania Twain. The Canadian country icon and McDonald’s megafan will star in McDonald’s ‘All Dressed Up’ campaign coming to restaurants on August 12th.



Whether it's a late-night craving during a movie night, after a concert, or even post prom, the fan truth at the heart of this idea is that you are never too dressed up to go to McDonald’s.

Starting on 8/12 at participating restaurants in Canada for a limited time, guests will be able to purchase Shania’s All Dressed Up sides alongside any of their favourite meals at McDonald’s. Dressed in Shania-inspired custom packaging, the sides will be the All Dressed McShaker Fries coated in the iconic All Dressed seasoning that Canadians know and love, and Strawberry Pie. But the fun doesn’t just end with the sides. In pure Shania fashion, there will also be custom pink glitter Cowboy Boot Keychains available in restaurants with the purchase of the Extra Value Meal, while supplies last.

To further bring this idea to life, a 30-second spot with cut downs showcases Shania bringing her flair into the restaurants and how she is Shania-fying McDonald’s Canada for her fans. The Canadian icon even showcased her French skills in a few of the regional spots. ‘All Dressed Up’ will run on TV, OLV, Social, Digital, the McDonald’s app, radio, digital out-of-home, and out-of-home wild postings resembling tour posters spread out throughout Toronto.

“Working with McDonald's is always so exciting, because it's never just about the ads, it's about the whole guest experience. From designing menu items and collectable keepsakes, all the way through to designing packaging and running photoshoots with Shania and Pearl (the mini horse), it never feels like the traditional marketing process,” said Mikayla Dumas and Nikki Vandervelde, copywriter and art director, Wieden+Kennedy. “The trust our clients have in working with us to develop things from the ground up is remarkable.”

“This collaboration feels like a homecoming for me,” said Shania Twain. “I fell in love with McDonald’s fries while working as a crew member in Toronto, so being able to dress them up with my personal touch was surreal. Whether you’re enjoying your All Dressed McShaker Fries, or gearing up for a big moment, life is just more exciting when you’re all dressed up.”

“We’re turning up the flavour and the fun with this deliciously stylish collaboration,” said Francesca Cardarelli, chief marketing officer, McDonald’s Canada. “From our bold All Dressed McShaker Fries to that keepsake cowboy boot keychain, this campaign is a feel-good, all-dressed-up moment that celebrates Canadian favourites with a whole lot of flair. So, when you visit your local restaurant to pick up your Shania sides – tell them Shania sent you!”

