Prince William Highlights Protectors of Nature with Groundbreaking Docuseries

Image credit: Kensington Palace

Prince William and The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife programme has today launched a groundbreaking new docuseries titled ‘Guardians’, which seeks to redefine our understanding of rangers and the protectors of nature, driving recognition and pride in the vital yet unseen work they do to protect our planet.

‘Guardians' will be released on the Diamond Creator Award winning BBC Earth YouTube and social channels from Friday 23rd May, with a gripping new episode launching each week. As a digital-first series, each six–10-minute episode offers exclusive access and first-hand accounts of the lives of rangers and nature protectors as they urgently work to conserve biodiversity and ecosystems. The series, which was the brainchild of Prince William and to which he has voiced the trailer and individual episode introductions, aims to showcase these unsung heroes and highlight how their work impacts us all.

The six-part series immerses viewers in the unique worlds of the Guardians, whereby we encounter incredible individuals who make huge sacrifices to safeguard the planet's most threatened environments. From the snowy mountains of the Himalayas to the remote rainforests of Brazil, the series is filmed in some of the most breathtaking yet challenging locations that the Guardians call home, with each episode highlighting the pivotal role of these inspirational individuals.

Prince William said, “I’ve had the privilege of meeting a number of rangers throughout my life and have seen firsthand the vital work they do. Yet their stories are often overlooked or misunderstood. The reality is that protecting our natural world has become one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet. We need to understand and recognise Nature’s Guardians, and the critical work they do.

“The rangers we meet in this series are an inspiration to us all. Every day, they take huge risks as nature’s frontline of defence, standing between poachers and endangered species, supporting sustainable human-animal coexistence and fighting habitat loss.

“As they work to protect our oceans, our forests, our plains, our mountains and biodiversity, they are also educating, community building and furthering science. These are the unsung heroes — the true Guardians of the natural world, defending nature and the future of the planet for all of us.”

Through his decades of work in the nature conservation sector and his ongoing work with United for Wildlife, Prince William has spent a great deal of time understanding and championing the work of rangers. He has seen first-hand the critical work they undertake and the myriad threats they face on a daily basis, with many tragically losing their lives whilst defending nature.

Dr Tom Clements, executive director of nature conservation said, “The role of a ranger stretches far beyond just protecting wildlife. They are educators, community supporters, researchers and scientists, from governments, organisations, local communities and Indigenous Peoples. They preserve cultural heritage, and they help safeguard and regulate the sustainable use of our planet's most precious natural resources.

“Without the critical work of these guardians, there is no guarantee of the future of thousands of animal and plant species, let alone food security, clean water, or a functioning, stable economy for the human population.”

The series was co-produced with award-winning studio ZANDLAND and will see a new episode released each week offering exclusive access, interviews and dynamic storytelling. The series follows the remarkable stories from:

Central African Republic and the breathtaking Dzangha-Sangha protected area, following a reformed poacher who now dedicates his life to protecting the wildlife he once hunted.

The Himalayas, India, where high in the Spiti Valley rangers are working to bring co-existence between the snow leopards known as ‘Ghosts of the Himalayas’, and local communities.

Mexico’s Sea of Cortez – once called ‘the world’s aquarium’ - and the story of a reformed illegal fisherman now working to protect this threatened ecosystem.

Kruger National Park in South Africa where teams work round the clock to protect, rescue and rehabilitate critically endangered rhinos which face daily poaching threats.

Sri Lanka where veterinary experts work tirelessly to rehabilitate elephants, leopards, and other wildlife, while balancing patrolling duties and mitigating human-elephant conflicts.

Caru Indigenous Land in Brazil and the community-led fight to protect their homes whilst combatting illegal wildlife crimes happening on their doorstep.

The series will be distributed by BBC Studios Digital Brands via BBC Earth YouTube and social channels, which reaches a global audience of over 13 million subscribers. As one of the world’s leading destinations for premium factual content, the digital channel provides an ideal platform to showcase Guardians and connect viewers with powerful, real-world stories.

Chris Galliers, chair of the International Ranger Federation said, "Rangers as essential, on-the-ground planetary health professionals, play an indispensable role in securing and maintaining the health of our planet. Although often under resourced and supported, their tireless work secures our natural and cultural heritage and the stability of global economies, proving that environmental protection is deeply interconnected with human survival."

Jasmine Dawson, SVP of digital at BBC Studios said, “We are incredibly proud to bring Guardians to audiences globally through our BBC Earth YouTube and social channels. This series reflects BBC Studios Digital Brands’ commitment to making vital, global stories accessible to everyone, and it aligns with our mission to tell meaningful, purpose-driven stories that spark conversation. In partnership with The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife, Guardians shines a light on the extraordinary work of rangers on the frontlines of conservation by sharing their untold stories with the world.”

