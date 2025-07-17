senckađ
BBC Studios Launches Global E-commerce Shop to Serve Growing Digital Fandoms

17/07/2025
Bluey, Doctor Who, BBC Earth, Top Gear and more to launch their own e-commerce space with exclusive merchandise and collectibles

BBC Studios has launched its brand-new global e-commerce proposition, a fandom-first destination designed to celebrate and bring fans even closer to the characters, stories, and worlds they love. Powered by SNOW’s print on demand technology and sustainable approach, the shop will ensure a seamless and scalable experience for fans worldwide.

The new shop will offer fans around the world access to exclusive, limited-edition merchandise and personalised products from beloved brands including Doctor Who, Bluey, Top Gear, BBC Earth, and the nostalgia-rich BBC Playback Collection, home to beloved classics that continue to inspire fan devotion such as BBC Radio 1, Tomorrows World and the old BBC testcard. Launching on 22nd July with Doctor Who to coincide with the San Diego immersive “Black Archive” experience (24–27 July) and rolling out to other beloved brands in the coming months, the launch marks a strategic evolution for BBC Studios Digital Brands, from content creators to cultural curators and now, commerce innovators.

“This is the next chapter in our fandom-first strategy,” said Jasmine Dawson, SVP of digital at BBC Studios. “This shop is built on deep fan insights, which means it is uniquely positioned to understand and respond to what our fans actually want. We’ve created a digital ecosystem where fans don’t just watch; they participate, share, and now, shop. Built for superfans, designed to be agile, creative, and deeply connected to the communities we serve. this is about giving fans more of what they love, in the places they already are.”

The shop will feature:

  • Fandom-powered collections inspired by iconic moments, characters, and fan-favourite content
  • Limited-edition drops tied to key cultural moments and anniversaries
  • Personalisation options for select products
  • Global shipping and region-specific exclusives

The e-commerce launch builds on BBC Studios’ record-breaking digital momentum, which recently saw its digital brands division become the UK leader in YouTube watch time and TikTok engagement, driven by a fandom-first strategy that has transformed casual viewers into passionate communities. With over 150 channels in 17+ languages and a weekly reach of 40 million, BBC Studios is setting a new global standard for platform-native, fan-powered entertainment.

The Doctor Who e-commerce experience will go live on 22nd July on the BBC Shop, with additional brands launching in the coming months.

