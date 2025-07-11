BBC Playback Brings Broadcasting Nostalgia to Selfridges

This August, BBC Playback will launch its first-ever merchandise collection in collaboration with Selfridges, as part of the iconic retailer’s in-store 'Summer of Sound' activation in London.

BBC Playback is a bold new merchandise brand that brings the BBC archives to life, celebrating their impact on British music and culture. Drawing on iconic logos and designs from BBC TV channels and radio stations of the mid-80s and 90s, the range captures some of broadcasting’s most unforgettable graphic moments all packed into fresh, nostalgic styles.

The BBC Playback clothing range features a selection of apparel and accessories that pay tribute to the defining graphic design moments in broadcasting history. The collection includes hoodies, T-shirts, caps, and tote bags, showcasing iconic branding from BBC radio stations like Radio 1, Radio 2, Ibiza, and TV programmes such as the legendary Top of the Pops. Each piece blends authentic nostalgia with modern streetwear style, offering fans a unique way to celebrate the BBC’s rich musical legacy.

Selfridges 'Summer of Sound' is a season of unmissable merch, unexpected experiences, and moments made for fans. A blockbuster summer of major comebacks, favourite throwbacks, and diverse music events acts as the creative catalyst for a season of experience and community. Throughout July and August 2025, Selfridges becomes a venue for fans, enthusiasts, and music lovers.

The BBC Playback full collection launches exclusively online and in-store at Selfridges London on 11th August 2025.

Andrew Carley, director of global licensing at BBC Studios, said, "BBC Playback is more than just merchandise it’s a celebration of the BBC’s influence on British music and culture. By drawing on some of the most iconic designs from our archives, this range brings together the best of old and new-school styles. Developed by the BBC Studios Brands and Licensing team, partnering with Selfridges for this launch during their Summer of Sound activation is the perfect way to bring this heritage to life through fashion for a whole new audience to enjoy.”

​BBC Playback YouTube channel also allows viewers to step back in time and revisit their favourite BBC shows, from classic dramas to iconic comedy greats and children's gems. This is the ultimate destination for a nostalgic journey down memory lane. Dive in and prepare for a new core memory to be unlocked.

