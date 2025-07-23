UNIT HQ: The Black Archive Digital Activation Launches Globally

Doctor Who fans across the globe are invited to step into the heart of the Whoniverse, with the launch of UNIT HQ, a thrilling new online experience debuting on doctorwho.tv.



For the first time ever, UNIT’s classified Black Archive is being opened to the public, digitally. Launching today as fans gather in San Diego for an in-life immersive Black Archive pop-up experience, this fully in-universe online platform transforms fans into official UNIT operatives. Upon entry, users will receive a UNIT badge and begin their journey under the guidance of Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, Head of UNIT.



“UNIT HQ is an invitation to step into the world of Doctor Who like never before,” said Luke Spillane, Head of Fandom at BBC Studios. “Whether you’ve been watching for sixty years or just joined the adventure, this is your chance to become part of the story and help protect the planet – UNIT style.”



Throughout the year, operatives will be deployed on interactive missions to help protect Earth from alien threats. These assignments include mini-games, quizzes, and immersive challenges, all designed to test fans’ knowledge of the Whoniverse and sharpen their skills.



The Archive also offers an exclusive look at iconic props and artifacts from across Doctor Whohistory, and future, giving fans a deeper connection to the show’s rich legacy as well as the UNIT Equipment Store, where they can purchase exclusive UNIT-branded merchandise.



The first mission, inspired by Season 2 of Doctor Who, challenges fans to identify misinformation about key characters, separating fact from fiction in a test of both UNIT training and Whovian expertise.

