Pluto Triumphs on Global Stage with 3 Wins at Eventex Awards

09/06/2025
The Gold for Event Manager of the Year award was awarded to Jenny Whelan

Pluto, one of Ireland’s leading creative, events and experiential agencies, has taken home three prestigious Eventex Awards including a coveted Gold for Event Manager of the Year, awarded to Jenny Whelan, solidifying its reputation on the global stage for excellence in event design, production, and innovation.

The internationally renowned Eventex Awards, celebrate the best events, experiences, and industry professionals from across the globe. This year’s competition saw 1,239 entries from 59 countries, making Pluto’s triple win an extraordinary achievement.

Pluto LIVE! is the events and experiential division of Pluto and has been recognised in the following categories:

  • Gold in Event Manager for Jenny Whelan
  • Bronze in Convention for Primark Connect
  • Bronze in Corporate Event for Primark Connect

Jenny Whelan, who took home the Gold for Event Manager of the Year, said, “I’m incredibly honoured to be recognised by Eventex on an international stage. This award is not just a personal milestone but a reflection of the phenomenal team behind me at Pluto LIVE!. We pride ourselves on delivering experiences that leave lasting impressions. It’s a privilege to do what we do — and to be recognised for it is just the icing on the cake.”

“These wins are a testament to the passion, creativity, and resilience of our entire team at Pluto,” said Amanda Carwood, managing director, Pluto LIVE! “To be ranked alongside the world’s top agencies is an incredible honour and motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what live events can achieve.”

Pluto LIVE! has become known for its audience-first approach and seamless event execution across corporate, cultural, and brand experience sectors. The awarded projects reflect the agency’s commitment to impact, engagement, and delivering unforgettable moments.

With this latest recognition, Pluto LIVE! continues to position Dublin as a rising hub for world-class events and experiential marketing.

