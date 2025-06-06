Picture North Announces West Coast Partnership with Shortlist Management

Creative production and post production house Picture North continues its strategic expansion through a new partnership with industry leaders Shortlist Management, who will now represent Picture North’s director and editorial talent on the West Coast.



Shortlist, led by founding partner Charlie McBrearty and partner Kelly O'Neill, brings a deep understanding of the region and a strong reputation for cultivating top-tier talent. Their expertise will elevate the creative possibilities for Picture North, unlocking new opportunities for collaboration and innovation.



“We love Picture North’s communication style,” said Charlie. “They have a passion for projects, both for the creative possibilities and their production execution. A lot of directors can do the jobs that come through, but there aren’t as many production companies that can combine talent and robust production the way Picture North does.”



“This business is all about timing,” Kelly added. “We’ve had our eye on Picture North for a while, so now that the stars have aligned for us to officially be working together, Charlie and I couldn’t be more thrilled to dig in and make some magic on the west coast.”



The collaboration was born from a shared philosophy: successful production partnerships thrive on creative alignment, trust, and a commitment to excellence. This partnership marks a natural evolution for Picture North, which has navigated a rapidly changing industry landscape by consistently delivering impactful work and adaptable production solutions for its clients.



"Charlie and Kelly bring tremendous experience, insight, and charm to our collective sales

efforts, like pouring rocket fuel on a fire that's already burning brightly,” said Picture North founder and executive producer Martin Rodahl. "Our ability to approach projects with modularity, ranging from creative to production to post, gives Shortlist a new weapon in their arsenal, and we're thrilled to be pursuing new business together."



“We've been avid followers of Shortlist for years, consistently impressed by both the incredible work they produce and the meaningful relationships they've built,” said head of sales and executive producer Mac Hedges. “The energy and enthusiasm from Charlie and Kelly have been truly inspiring as we explore fresh avenues of our creative partnerships.”



Picture North's continued momentum includes the recent signings of acclaimed international director Henrik Rostrup and editor Simon Pontén, demonstrating the company's commitment to curating a globally diverse roster of creative talent. The Shortlist partnership will amplify these efforts by providing strategic representation and fostering new opportunities for collaboration.