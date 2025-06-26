senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Carrier Global's Climate Solutions Campaign Keeps Living Environments Sustainable

26/06/2025
12
Share
Doe Anderson campaign showcases the climate and energy solutions brands sustainable innovations

Doe-Anderson launches a bold new national brand campaign for Carrier Global Corporation - global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

The campaign, entitled 'For the World We Share,' signals a new era of innovation and leadership for Carrier. It goes beyond product features to tell emotionally driven, human-centric stories that illustrate Carrier’s impact across sustainability, healthcare, data centres, the cold chain, and more. The campaign brings to life not just what Carrier does, but why it matters - underscoring the 'why' behind its innovations.

Milena Oliveira, senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at Carrier Global Corporation, explains, “Carrier’s brand transformation marks a bold new chapter - one that reflects a dynamic, forward-thinking and purpose-driven company relentlessly focused on innovation, sustainability, and customer-driven solutions. ‘For the World We Share’ is more than a tagline. It expresses our deep commitment to lead with purpose, enhance lives, and help shape a more sustainable future for generations to come.”

Key highlights:

The campaign showcases Carrier’s new tagline, 'For the World We Share,' and launches with high-impact placements across CNN.com, CNBC.com, Discovery+, and Peacock, as well as primetime and sponsorship integrations with NBC, HGTV, CNBC, and NPR.

Emotionally resonant stories and real-world demonstrations highlight Carrier’s role in building a more sustainable, efficient, and comfortable world.

Britt Riley, group creative director at Doe-Anderson, adds, “Most people think HVAC is just the box outside their house - but Carrier’s impact goes way beyond that. This campaign shows how Carrier helps keep food fresh, medicine safe, and essential places like hospitals and schools comfortable and efficient. It’s all about creating better living environments for the world we share.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Marketing Matters
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Marketing Matters
The World We Share
Carrier
26/06/2025
World of Coca-Cola and Georgia Aquarium
Georgia Aquarium
20/06/2025
Georgia Aquarium
OOH
29/04/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1