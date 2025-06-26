Carrier Global's Climate Solutions Campaign Keeps Living Environments Sustainable

Doe-Anderson launches a bold new national brand campaign for Carrier Global Corporation - global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.



The campaign, entitled 'For the World We Share,' signals a new era of innovation and leadership for Carrier. It goes beyond product features to tell emotionally driven, human-centric stories that illustrate Carrier’s impact across sustainability, healthcare, data centres, the cold chain, and more. The campaign brings to life not just what Carrier does, but why it matters - underscoring the 'why' behind its innovations.

​Milena Oliveira, senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at Carrier Global Corporation, explains, “Carrier’s brand transformation marks a bold new chapter - one that reflects a dynamic, forward-thinking and purpose-driven company relentlessly focused on innovation, sustainability, and customer-driven solutions. ‘For the World We Share’ is more than a tagline. It expresses our deep commitment to lead with purpose, enhance lives, and help shape a more sustainable future for generations to come.”

Key highlights:



The campaign showcases Carrier’s new tagline, 'For the World We Share,' and launches with high-impact placements across CNN.com, CNBC.com, Discovery+, and Peacock, as well as primetime and sponsorship integrations with NBC, HGTV, CNBC, and NPR.



Emotionally resonant stories and real-world demonstrations highlight Carrier’s role in building a more sustainable, efficient, and comfortable world.



​Britt Riley, group creative director at Doe-Anderson, adds, “Most people think HVAC is just the box outside their house - but Carrier’s impact goes way beyond that. This campaign shows how Carrier helps keep food fresh, medicine safe, and essential places like hospitals and schools comfortable and efficient. It’s all about creating better living environments for the world we share.”

