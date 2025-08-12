senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

TheraTears Puts Science in Focus for Dry Eye Relief

12/08/2025
13
Share
FCB's campaign, directed by Martin Rodhal, turns the lens on decades of research and a formula designed to mirror natural tears

TheraTears, a leading brand in dry eye relief under Prestige Consumer Healthcare, has launched its innovative 'It's a Science' marketing campaign. This campaign highlights the science-backed formulation of TheraTears eye drops, emphasising their unique blend of the five vital electrolytes found in natural tears and the formula's immediate and long-lasting hydration.

The TheraTears brand has made it its mission to relieve dry eye symptoms following its research and development which began in 1978 by Dr. Jeffrey P. Gilbard, a renowned ophthalmologist. The new campaign highlights the TheraTears proprietary formula with OxyLytes. Featuring dynamic visuals and educational content, the campaign will roll out across television, print, digital, and social platforms.

"We are thrilled to bring the science of TheraTears to the forefront with this campaign," said Alexandra Vogel, director of marketing at Prestige Consumer Healthcare. "Our goal is to educate consumers on our unique, hydrating formula. TheraTears provides immediate, long-lasting dry eye relief and is the only OTC dry eye drop with the five vital electrolytes found in natural tears."

The 'It's a Science' campaign spotlights three visual pillars—Water Refractions, Water in Motion, and Water Droplets—each inspired by nature photography to evoke hydration, clarity, and soothing relief. These artistic elements mirror the brand's science-backed commitment to dry eye wellness. This launch continues the TheraTears legacy of innovation, rooted in research from the world-renowned Schepens Eye Research Institute.

The campaign was created, directed, and edited by TheraTears creative agency of record, FCB, in conjunction with Martin Rodhal, award-winning director, executive producer, and founder of creative production company Picture North.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from FCB New York
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from FCB New York
Mock 2
TheraTears
12/08/2025
Social Video
TheraTears
12/08/2025
Science - Backed Hydration
TheraTears
12/08/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1