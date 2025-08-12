TheraTears Puts Science in Focus for Dry Eye Relief

TheraTears, a leading brand in dry eye relief under Prestige Consumer Healthcare, has launched its innovative 'It's a Science' marketing campaign. This campaign highlights the science-backed formulation of TheraTears eye drops, emphasising their unique blend of the five vital electrolytes found in natural tears and the formula's immediate and long-lasting hydration.

The TheraTears brand has made it its mission to relieve dry eye symptoms following its research and development which began in 1978 by Dr. Jeffrey P. Gilbard, a renowned ophthalmologist. The new campaign highlights the TheraTears proprietary formula with OxyLytes. Featuring dynamic visuals and educational content, the campaign will roll out across television, print, digital, and social platforms.

"We are thrilled to bring the science of TheraTears to the forefront with this campaign," said Alexandra Vogel, director of marketing at Prestige Consumer Healthcare. "Our goal is to educate consumers on our unique, hydrating formula. TheraTears provides immediate, long-lasting dry eye relief and is the only OTC dry eye drop with the five vital electrolytes found in natural tears."

The 'It's a Science' campaign spotlights three visual pillars—Water Refractions, Water in Motion, and Water Droplets—each inspired by nature photography to evoke hydration, clarity, and soothing relief. These artistic elements mirror the brand's science-backed commitment to dry eye wellness. This launch continues the TheraTears legacy of innovation, rooted in research from the world-renowned Schepens Eye Research Institute.

The campaign was created, directed, and edited by TheraTears creative agency of record, FCB, in conjunction with Martin Rodhal, award-winning director, executive producer, and founder of creative production company Picture North.

