Philips Reinvents Male Grooming in Action Packed Thai Shaving Campaign

An integrated team from Interpublic (IPG) group has launched the Effortless Rush Hour campaign for the Philips S1000 to S3000 series, positioning Philips’ electric shavers as essential tools for young Thai men to take on all manner of daily challenges – personal, relationship and professional. This is a collaboration with independent creative studio Heckler Singapore.



The multi-agency campaign was a joint effort among IPG specialist agencies MullenLowe Singapore, MRM Bangkok and CraftWW Bangkok. It aims to shift grooming behaviour, particularly among generation z Thai men, encouraging them to switch from the hassle of manual blade shaving to effortless confidence with electric shaving.



Heckler handled full production and post-production, blending high action filmmaking with a comedic edge that puts the product front and centre. The ad takes a traditionally conservative category and flips it on its head – delivering a truly original spot where the Philips S3000 is not just featured, it is pivotal to the hero’s journey.



Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Paul Middleditch, Rush Hour was shot in one action-packed day on Bangkok’s streets, complete with road closures, a professional stunt team, and high-end cinematography tools. Set against a bustling city commute, the film follows a man during a grooming emergency: he is late for dinner with his partner’s parents and still needing to shave. What follows is a gravity-defying action sequence in which our hero defies traffic, time, and common sense, all while achieving the perfect shave thanks to the speed and precision of the Philips S3000.

Joost Oosterveld, regional marketing director, shaving, Philips said, “Our Effortless Rush Hour campaign is designed to drive awareness of and encourage conversion to electric shaving as an affordable, seamless and high-performance shaving solution to help Thai men feel confident and prepared. We are pleased with how this campaign in Thailand conveys cohesively the key strengths of the Philips S1000 to S3000 series, while steeped in deep cultural understanding of how Thai men perceive shaving, refinement, and professionalism.”

The integrated IPG team brought together the diverse experiences of three agencies across global disciplines. MullenLowe Singapore strategic communications planning, creative conceptualisation and production supervision to delivery. MRM Bangkok provided local validation, insights and creative resonance, while CraftWW Bangkok managed production across the Thai and global assets, along with production partner Heckler.



MullenLowe Singapore group account director Jonathan Ng said, “As a multi-country, multi-agency effort, we are excited to offer Philips a dedicated team bringing specialist expertise from across our IPG network in an integrated solution – from MRM Bangkok’s deep understanding of the Thai cultural context, to CraftWW Bangkok’s production that has resulted in an ad that feels both distinctly Thai and universally resonant. We look forward to continuing this collaborative approach with Philips to ensure that a unified brand story while staying locally relevant.”



Director Paul Middleditch said, “I love this campaign – it’s smart, bold, entertaining and highly original. We approached the shoot like a blockbuster. The camera becomes a character, chasing and immersing the viewer in the rush. We used a combination of Arri Alexa and phone footage to achieve ultra-high resolution with dynamic agility, allowing us to get angles and compositions that feel alive and completely visceral.”



Visually inspired by films like Extraction and the Bourne series, the spot pushes the boundaries of product storytelling – turning a simple morning shave into a pulse-pounding, white-knuckle race through Bangkok’s alleyways, signage, and street food sellers. Sound design also played a major role, with a custom-built cinematic soundscape amplifying every revving engine, honk, and moment of near disaster.



“The genius of this idea is in its layered humour,” added Paul. “We play it completely straight. The more seriously we shoot the action, the more absurd and hilarious it becomes that it’s all built around a man shaving. That’s what makes it memorable.”



MullenLowe Singapore creative director Mark Fillon said, “Philips dived into bold new creative territory with the S1000 to S3000 series, and bringing their vision to life was a product of both craft and passion. Heckler was an instrumental partner in the journey and, along with director Paul Middleditch, helped us create a film that exudes the energy and verve of the Philips brand.”



The Effortless Rush Hour ad for Philips electric shavers was broadcast on all online and social channels.

