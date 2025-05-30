Qantas' Iconic Flying Turtle Soars in Heckler’s Groundbreaking 3D Billboard

​Heckler Singapore has unveiled its first-ever 3D anamorphic billboard in Singapore as part of Qantas’ whimsical ‘Australia In The Sky’ campaign, marking a new creative chapter in its collaboration with the airline.

The campaign brings to life Qantas' now-iconic flying Turtle character in a visually captivating 3D billboard located in the heart of Singapore. Originally introduced as part of the airline's storytelling initiative, the playful Turtle returns in a bold new format – soaring through the clouds in flight, made possible through cutting-edge visual techniques.

The creative team at Heckler designed the billboard using the recognisable plane windows of a Qantas aircraft to serve as a visual anchor, giving the Turtle’s airborne journey both brand cohesion and the depth necessary to pull off the complex 3D illusion.

"As a turtle isn't regularly found in the sky, we could get creative with her flying style to add to the magic," said Cody Amos, creative director at Heckler Singapore.

This installation is not only a regional first for the studio but also a continuation of its pioneering work in the 3D out-of-home space, following its contribution to Australia’s first 3D billboards several years ago.

Belinda Allen, Asia general manager of marketing, commented, “We really wanted Heckler to lean on their creativity to come up with the story for this spot. Creating a 3D illusion on a flat billboard is no easy feat, but the team at Heckler managed to exceed all our expectations on this project.”

With this project, Heckler continues to push the boundaries of immersive brand storytelling, blending art and technology to captivate audiences in entirely new ways.

