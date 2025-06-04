senckađ
Lily Li Appointed Managing Director of Heckler Singapore

04/06/2025
Lily Li is from Shanghai, where she served as managing director of The Mill Shanghai over the past eight years

Craft-led, award-winning creative studio Heckler has announced the appointment of Lily Li as the new managing director of Heckler Singapore. Lily succeeds Charu Menon, who, after six successful years at the helm of the Singapore studio, will now lead the company’s expansion into Europe with the launch of Heckler Amsterdam.

Lily is from Shanghai, where she served as managing director of The Mill Shanghai over the past eight years and comes with over 20 years’ experience in both production and post, working across sales and operations in the region.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Heckler Singapore team,” said Lily. “Charu and our team in Singapore have done such an amazing job of setting up Heckler Singapore as one of the best creative studios in the region."

“It’s an honour to collaborate with such talented, innovative professionals. Heckler’s reputation for turning ambitious visions into reality, through world-class craftsmanship and cutting-edge tech is unmatched. Their drive to explore new creative frontiers truly speaks volumes. I am eager to contribute to the next chapter.”

Meanwhile, reflecting on her move, Charu added, “Leaving Singapore is bittersweet as it has been my home for the past six years, however I’m incredibly confident in the team I leave behind, and especially in Lily’s leadership. She’s the perfect person to take Heckler Singapore to exciting new heights! With our strong global footprint across Australia, Asia and now Europe, I’m excited for what the next chapter will bring.”

