Lexus Launches Game-Changing Signature Shot Machine

Lexus is serving up another bold campaign with the launch of its Signature Shot tennis ball machine, an innovative new campaign which merges the precision of top-tier tennis with the brands’ commitment to high-performance engineering.



The first-of-its kind machine has been engineered to simulate the iconic, match-winning shots of top-ranked tennis professionals and Lexus ambassadors Alfie Hewett OBE and Katie Boulter. Launching with a new video which sees British men’s wheelchair tennis star Alfie Hewett face his own impressive 2024 Wimbledon-winning shot as he takes on the machine.

Built on a professional-grade drill machine, it draws on extensive performance data, video analysis and comprehensive statistics, all validated by professional tennis players to emulate the angles, trajectories, and spin of each player's most iconic shots.

As well as featuring Lexus’s signature design cues to bring the brands design DNA courtside as it draws inspiration from the brand’s LF-ZC all-electric concept car with its sleek, aerodynamic exterior. The Signature Shot machine, with its bespoke software and extensive data analysis, demonstrates the Lexus commitment to precision engineering and its shift towards software-defined vehicles, where a car’s key features are controlled and enhanced by software.



Tennis fans will have the chance to experience the power and precision of Hewett’s shot, alongside one of Britain’s top women players and Lexus ambassador, Katie Boulter. Offering fans a new way to experience the connection between athletic and automotive excellence.

Chris Hayes, director of Lexus in the UK, said, "At Lexus, our commitment to creating amazing experiences is at the core of everything we do. Through our valued partnerships with the ATP Tour and LTA, we wanted to bring fans closer to the game, allowing them to feel the same performance and accuracy that defines both professional tennis and the Lexus brand. "



The campaign comes as Lexus continues another year of thrilling competition in 2025 as Platinum Partner and Official Automotive Partner of the ATP Tour and Official Automotive Partner of the LTA, alongside its partnership with Sky Tennis. Lexus is a sponsor of 12 ATP tournaments across Europe in the 2025 season including the prestigious ATP 1000 Rolex Paris Masters in October and the Nitto ATP Finals.



Lexus recently made history with its record-breaking stunt that saw tennis legends Jamie Murray and Laura Robson play the longest rally on top of moving Lexus NX cars and the fastest speed achieved during a tennis rally on moving cars (29mph).



More information on the Signature Shot machine can be found here, with details of its tour revealed soon.

