O2 Taps Chabuddy G as Red Roses PR Manager Ahead of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

​O2, official partner of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, has announced an unexpected new signing as it appoints self-proclaimed Mayor of Hounslow, entrepreneur and entertainment mogul, Chabuddy G, as the official PR manager of the Red Roses - the world’s number one ranked women’s England team.

As the Red Roses prepare to take centre stage at the Women’s Rugby World Cup on home turf, O2 is pulling out all the stops to elevate the team to household name status, push for greater recognition for women’s rugby and get the nation behind its team. Bringing his own rugby expertise and insights, having played hooker during his school days, Chabuddy G has deemed himself the best person for the job.

The series of fun-filled videos will follow Chabuddy G's unique (though not exactly successful) attempts to promote the Red Roses. Hounslow’s finest brings a flair for misguided marketing — offering up cringeworthy nicknames, interview tactics, and celebration ideas that the players barely tolerate. The self-professed PR Guru, AKA Cha-rugby G, gives the team a crash course in his questionable PR stunts, wacky celebrations and tips for ‘going viral’ during media interviews before realising he is pretty out of his depth.

The Red Roses humour Chabuddy’s antics, but it soon becomes clear who has the star power — the athletes, and not the self-declared PR guru.

​Gareth Griffiths, director, partnerships and sponsorship at Virgin Media O2 said, "The Red Roses boast decades of international experience and record-breaking winning streaks. O2’s signing of Chabuddy G is a tongue-in-cheek reminder that these players don’t need a PR manager to make them shine - they already do that on the pitch. We have supported the England rugby teams for thirty years here at O2, and our latest work with Chabuddy G is all about introducing the Red Roses to a wider-than-ever audience in a fun and memorable way, during one of the biggest years in living memory for women’s rugby.”

The video series stars some of England’s biggest and best names:

Emily Scarratt – World Cup winner with over 100 caps for England, known for delivering under pressure

Jess Breach – One of the Red Roses’ most prolific finishers, with over 30 international tries

Meg Jones – Dual-code international and Olympic sevens playmaker

Claudia MacDonald – one of the fastest backs in the game, with a deadly turn of pace

Tatyana Heard – A Six Nations grand slam winner, dominating midfield with power and precision.

Maud Muir – Red Roses vice-captain, a key member of England’s 2025 Six Nations-winning squad

Chabuddy G, fresh into his new O2 PR Manager role, said "The Red Roses are already brilliant, but they need that Chabuddy G magic to truly go global. When I saw the role on LinkedIn, I knew I was the perfect candidate. I'm here to put them on the map, and get as many people as possible wearing the rose. Who knows, maybe I'll even teach them a thing or two about the game itself. I was quite the hooker back in the day."

2025 is a massive year for rugby. Two out of three (67%) rugby union fans predict women's rugby union will surge in popularity in the UK as a result of this year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup, with fans expected to already show up for the team with significant support as they play on home soil. Women’s rugby already makes up over a fifth (22%) of all women’s sports viewing in 2025, placing it second only to football.

However, despite this rising popularity, there remains a gender awareness gap of 15% in rugby, which O2 remains committed to helping to close.

The Women’s Rugby World Cup kicks off on 22nd August with the Red Roses set to face Team USA in the first round at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light. They’ll also face Samoa and Australia as part of the group stages.

The multi-platform content series featuring Chabuddy G will be distributed across O2's social media channels Meta, TikTok, and YouTube on Thursday 14th August, with behind-the-scenes footage also available.

