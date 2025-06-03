PUMA Fuels Creativity on the Pitch for Premier League Match Ball Launch

Global sports company PUMA has unveiled the official match ball for the Premier League, set to grace pitches, parks and gardens across the world for players and fans alike ahead of the 2025/26 season.



The new PUMA and Premier League partnership kicks off with the ‘Have a Ball’ campaign from DUDE, celebrating the pure joy and exhilaration of having the ball at your feet. The initiative aims to encourage players of all levels to let go of overthinking and self-doubt, inspiring a game fuelled by instinct, freedom, and creativity, on and off the pitch.

​Richard Teyssier, vice president brand and marketing - PUMA said, “By emphasising the emotional and liberating aspects of playing football, the ‘Have a Ball’ campaign highlights how the simple act of just having the ball can bring immense joy and excitement. On average, a professional footballer has control of the ball for around 109 seconds every game (FIFA, 2022), so when you have the ball at your feet you need to make it count and create moments that make a difference on the pitch. We are proud to have some of the best players in the world creating magic moments on the pitch using the new ball. PUMA is committed to elite performance and product, something evident as a result of our new partnership.”

​Will Brass, chief commercial officer of the Premier League, said, “The launch of the new ball, which will be seen in play for the first time during the Premier League Summer Series, marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. We are thrilled to welcome PUMA as a key partner in our efforts to enhance the Premier League, both on and off the pitch. We can’t wait to see the ball in action, delivering unforgettable goals and moments for players and fans alike.”



Officially named the PUMA Orbita Ultimate PL, twelve evenly sized panels ensure precise weight distribution, keeping the ball perfectly balanced. The high-frequency moulding guarantees long-lasting durability with enlarged and deeper seams to improve aerodynamics, shape retention, and a soft touch with every kick, no matter the pitch or weather.

The new long-term partnership will see PUMA and the Premier League support grassroots football through Premier League Kicks, along with girls and women’s grassroot initiatives, international community activations, No Room For Racism and numerous other important initiatives.



Starting this summer, PUMA will be supporting the Premier League in the Summer Series in the USA. This will feature six exciting games in three venues and will also feature community coaching programs in all three cities to support the development and accessibility of football in local communities. The activations will also include in-store events at the PUMA NYC flagship store.

The PUMA Orbita Ultimate PL match ball will make its on pitch debut in the Premier League Summer Series taking place in the USA this July and will be on show during the first match round of the Premier League on the 16th August.

