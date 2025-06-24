senckađ
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Civic and Cinematic Elements Collide in Milano Film Fest 2025’s Contemporary Design

24/06/2025
Modular visual system from DUDE projects the festival’s inclusive and contemporary spirit onto the city of Milan - from cultural venues to urban streets

Independent creative agency DUDE Design has designed a suitably cinematic visual identity for this year’s Milano Film Fest. Spanning logo design, visual identity and event setups, the modular system captures the festival’s inclusive, urban and contemporary ethos - projecting its spirit across the city of Milan.

Held on 3-8th June 2025, this year’s Milano Film Fest (MFF) saw over 110 films - including several world premieres - screened in cinemas, cultural venues and public squares across the city, culminating in a glittering awards ceremony on Saturday 7th June at Milan’s Piccolo Teatro.

Tasked with designing a flexible yet distinctive identity for the festival - one which would resonate both in centres of culture and on city streets - DUDE Design created a modular visual system and storytelling tool encompassing campaign materials (posters, banners and flyers), digital content, and on-site tools such as signage, passes and merchandise, from geometry to colour and typography.

Classic and contemporary filmic influences are referenced in every element of the design, from the bold monogrammed logo, with its stylised geometric beams representing light projection, to the typeface: a bold, condensed sans-serif that recalls urban signage and film poster design.

Meanwhile, the vibrant contrasting colour palette of red, yellow, blue, pink and green reflects both Milan’s urban character and the diverse festival programming. From symbol to structure, from poster to pass, the design narrates an experience that’s both cinematic and civic.

Alessio Salatino, design director, DUDE Design commented, “Since 2018, I’ve had the chance to work on the design of some of the earliest events in Milan dedicated to the world of TV series. The visual identity of Milano Film Fest also stems from that journey, an experience shaped over time through dialogue with cultural organizers and the city itself. This project was an opportunity to develop a broad, modular vision, one that adapts to the many faces of the festival and the vibrant urban landscape of Milan. This is a city that thrives on events, and being able to contribute to its cultural scene through design is, for me, a true point of pride."

Work from DUDE
Contemporary Design
Milano Film Fest 2025
24/06/2025
Have a Ball
Puma
13/06/2025
DAD LOVE LANGUAGE
DUDE
10/06/2025
