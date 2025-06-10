senckađ
DUDE London Celebrates Emoji That Dads Made Iconic

10/06/2025
Website allows users to craft heartfelt Father’s Day messages consisting only of thumbs up emojis

Emoji etiquette has been trending for quite some time, and is still very much a thing. From online debates about the meaning of each coloured heart, to gen z's takedown of the crying-laughing emoji, the conversation is everywhere. And then there's the undisputed king of dad emojis: the thumbs up.

Often less expressive with words, dads have adopted the 👍 as their go-to digital expression of love, support, and general acknowledgment. It’s simple, unmistakable… and unintentionally hilarious. Many corners of the online community have embraced this with a collective chuckle.

For Father's Day in the UK this Sunday 15th June, DUDE London have created a website to craft a heartfelt (and ridiculous) Father’s Day message consisting only of thumbs up emojis. It's a cheeky nod to the love language that Dads understand.

Users can visit here to write their Father's Day message which can be saved as an image to be either printed, or sent on via whatsapp, text, email or shared on social channels.

