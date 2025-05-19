Dude Design Rebrands GranTurchese with Bold Visual Identity Rooted in Tradition

​DUDE Design has unveiled an extensive visual identity system for one of Italy’s best-loved biscuits, GranTurchese, as part of an ambitious brand repositioning.

Known for their distinctive turquoise packaging, the circular grid-patterned biscuits have been a staple of Italian breakfasts since their launch in the 1960s by Italian baked goods giant Colussi.

Spanning a new strategy, visual identity and packaging, the brand repositioning aims to establish GranTurchese as a standalone brand.

Inspired by the concepts of uniqueness and imperfection, the rebranding of the range aims to balance tradition and innovation, projecting an independent vision of the future while preserving its authentic heritage and strong connection to Italian breakfast culture. Flexibility was also key to the visual identity system, in order to accommodate the design demands of any future products.

Encompassing the entire packaging range - classic, cocoa and chocolate, wholewheat with chocolate chips and single-portion pack, the restyling of the GranTurchese packaging was driven by the goal of modernizing the product's visual identity, making it more impactful, clear, and recognizable on shelves.

The redesign of the GranTurchese logo focuses on enhancing structure, readability, and visual impact. The lettering has been carefully refined—now more solid and balanced—to strengthen brand perception and ensure better visibility, while preserving its distinctive, handcrafted feel.

The turquoise colour, an iconic element of the brand, remains central, ensuring continuity with the past and reinforcing the immediate association with the GranTurchese world.

The new design introduces a tone-on-tone grid that echoes the texture of the biscuit, creating a strong visual connection to the product. The grid becomes one of the main graphic assets: with its imperfect rendering, it embodies the brand's new values.

The redesign extends beyond the pack, evolving into a full visual identity system. A new graphic language has been developed to unify and characterise all brand touchpoints and communication assets.

​Francesco Meschieri, chief marketing officer, Gruppo Colussi said, “For seventy years, GranTurchese has been a beloved part of Italian mornings, winning hearts with its honest simplicity and unmistakable flavour. Today, as we unveil a fresh new look, the soul of our biscuit remains unchanged. What has evolved is how we see the world—and the people who enjoy us. Our new payoff, ‘There is no one like you,’ celebrates the beauty of individuality. It’s a tribute to the uniqueness in all of us, to those everyday rituals that are perfectly personal, and those little moments that make life special in their own way. GranTurchese is more than a biscuit. It’s a symbol of authenticity, a gesture of affection, and a connection across generations. With this new identity, we’re not just honoring our roots—we’re growing with the people who make us who we are. There’s no one like you. And that’s exactly what makes every bite matter.”

​Alessio Salatino, design director, DUDE Design added, “Working on the rebranding of such an iconic product felt like a journey back in time — back to childhood mornings with Gran Turchese on the breakfast table. That memory inspired the creation of a new visual identity: a design system rooted in the past but boldly looking toward the future. It’s a fully integrated project, starting from the new positioning and coming to life through the payoff, packaging, design system, and the launch campaign.”

To promote the rebrand, DUDE Design has also created a launch campaign centred on the concept of uniqueness running across TV, digital and social channels in Italy.

