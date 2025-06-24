PS260 Adds New West Coast Representation

Acclaimed post-production house PS260 is now represented on the West Coast by Diplomat and its founder, Lauren Schuchman. Hot on the heels of opening its new office in LA’s West Adams neighbourhood, this partnership marks the company’s latest step in expanding its West Coast presence.

Lauren’s formidable advertising experience began at Resource LA before pivoting to production with Moxie Pictures. She then returned to sales at Sweetshop, where she spearheaded both West Coast and national sales. Lauren founded Diplomat in 2016, which has since become a premier destination for world-class director and post talent. Assisted by junior rep Brandon Cahill, Diplomat represents Sweetshop, Ruffian, Stept, Interrogate, B-Reel, Hobby, Cadence Films, Fin, Lockt, and New Math, with PS260 as its latest signing.

“PS260 is a legacy company that is truly forward-thinking,” remarked Lauren Schuchman of Diplomat. “It’s rare that a company with such brand equity be so eager to grow and adapt to our ever-changing market. Their team are masters of their crafts, and they bring a deep awareness of both artistry and industry to the table. I’m honoured to be a part of this team, and excited to see where we can go together!”

PS260 partner and editor Matt Posey says of working with Diplomat, “Lauren has great taste and her drive and tenacity make her a great fit with us at PS260. We’re growing on the West Coast, and I know that with Lauren and Diplomat, the sky’s the limit. We’re in great hands.”

