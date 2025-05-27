PS260 Signs Editor Emile Doucette

​PS260 secures another win and brings Emile Doucette aboard the roster. The editor behind hit Dave Meyers’ music videos like 'Taste,' by Sabrina Carpenter co-starring Jenna Ortega and Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s 4/20 anthem 'Last Dance With Mary Jane,' Emile brings his keen creative eye and cutting skills to the lauded editorial shop.



Prior to joining PS260, Emile spent years winning pitches and cutting national award winning spots at a renowned ad agency before setting out on his own. His passion and idea-driven approach has earned top industry recognition, most recently, five Clio Awards and a Silver Cannes Lions for the Arizona Coyotes rebrand, a Webby and two Effies for Change The Ref’s 'Cutout The Bullshit,' and Best Editing at the International Motor Film Awards for his work on Acura. Additional brand projects of Emile’s include Google, Facebook, Corona, Patron, Grey Goose, KFC, E*TRADE, JetBlue, and National Geographic.



Says Emile, “I’ve always admired PS260’s consistency of vision, with creative-first work and a tough-as-nails team. This felt like the right time to link up.”



​Zeke Bowman, executive producer of PS260, says of Emile, “Emile is an enigma, a creative force that burrows into an idea and comes out with something better. He writes, directs, shoots and edits. He's going to bring a creative vigour and otherworldly talent to PS260.”



Managing partner Zarina Mak adds, “Emile is like a Swiss Army knife - sharp, skilled, and creatively multifaceted. He’s got an energy that I’m not sure can be contained!”

