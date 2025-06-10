PS260 Opens New LA Office in West Adams

Award-winning post-production company PS260 has expanded its West Coast presence with a new editorial hub in Los Angeles’ creative and fast-growing West Adams neighbourhood. Previously located on Abbot Kinney in Venice, the team traded the beachside for a brewery, transforming a former craft beer’s HQ into a flexible, sun-drenched campus built for creativity, collaboration, and community.

In keeping with PS260’s tradition of turning one-of-a-kind spaces into editorial homes, the new LA office reimagines the former Party Beer Co. brewery into an inviting gathering place complete with spacious workspaces, an open-air courtyard for neighborhood screenings, and a rooftop deck—plenty of space for edits, meetings, and industry gatherings.

“We’re in good company in our new digs,” said PS260 partner and editor Matt Posey. “Mother, Somesuch, Superprime, and Stink are all within two blocks. We’re already plotting our first block party.”

More than just a new location, the LA office deepens PS260’s presence on the West Coast. It’s a space where editors from all PS260 offices—Boston, New York, and now LA—can connect, work seamlessly, and grow together. The office also lays the foundation for mentorship and creative exchange that strengthen relationships across the industry.

“We love our new home,” added founding partner and editor JJ Lask. “I’m excited about the possibilities this space opens up—not just for our team, but for our community. We designed it to be a place where clients actually want to spend time. It’s comfortable, it’s creative, and it’s got the kind of energy that makes collaboration easy and fun. More and more, people want to work together in person again, and we wanted to give them a space that makes that time feel worthwhile.”

