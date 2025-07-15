PNC Bank Revives Ben Franklin to Deliver Financial Wisdom for the Digital Age

PNC Bank is putting a modern twist on timeless financial wisdom in their latest social campaign – with a little help from Benjamin Franklin himself.

'Brilliant Ben Franklinisms' is the latest creative concept to debut across PNC’s paid and organic social channels. It’s part of the bank’s ongoing 'Brilliantly Boring' brand platform that highlights how the bank’s reliable, responsible approach leads to fulfilling outcomes for customers in a world obsessed with shortcuts, hype, and high-risk money moves.

Created by AOR Arnold, the campaign features an animated Ben Franklin – the original financial influencer – delivering witty, practical money advice for the modern age.

From protecting your nest egg and maintaining a budget, to avoiding the desire to marry rich and keep up with the Joneses, Ben’s no-nonsense insights cut through today’s financial chaos with humour, honesty, and old-school pragmatism.

“There’s a lot of risky money advice filling our feeds these days,” said James Bray, ECD at Arnold. “Fortunately, there’s a brilliant American mind who knows a thing or two about being smart and responsible, and he’s volunteered to set the record straight.”

The campaign will run across paid and organic social, supported by a full digital media buy. The first wave of content in a two-part social campaign rolling out in 2025, 'Brilliant Ben Franklinisms' marks the next chapter in the success of PNC’s 'Brilliantly Boring' brand platform, which launched in 2024 and helped establish the bank’s new, distinct tone of voice in the category.

