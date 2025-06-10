Progressive's Accident Response Feature Is Faster Than Superman

Ahead of this summer’s hugely anticipated Superman debut, only in theatres, Progressive has unveiled a new campaign demonstrating its commitment to keeping its customers safe – just like Superman uses his powers to keep the citizens of Metropolis and the world safe.

Arnold in partnership with BMF and Progressive’s internal agency Ninety6, the campaign shows just how the insurer and cape-wearing hero share the same passion for protection. Progressive’s in-app feature, Accident Response, detects major accidents, responds to make sure you’re OK, sends help like ambulatory or tow services and will even start a claim – all as fast as Superman can. The campaign drops Flo and Progressive employees Jamie, Alan, and Mara into the world of Superman, where they navigate the streets of Metropolis - showing how Progressive’s latest feature responds with speed that’s (almost) superhuman.

“With a property as iconic as Superman, the creative challenge was finding a way to meet the moment without losing what makes Progressive’s voice so distinct,” said Josh Kahn, SVP group creative director at Arnold. “Our campaign gave us the perfect lens - insurance employees who see themselves as everyday heroes, just like Superman. Balancing both brands’ personalities while introducing Accident Response made this a standout collaboration across the board.”

“With Superman, we had the rare opportunity to play our cast’s grounded humour against the gravitas of an iconic superhero with real cultural cachet," continued Josh. “It’s the kind of comedic tension we love, and it let us highlight Accident Response in a memorable way.”

The campaign went live on June 2nd, with national TV, OLV, social activations, streaming, and OTT leading up to Superman’s July 11th release.