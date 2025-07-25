Progressive’s Dr. Rick Helps Young Homeowners Un-Become Their Parents

Progressive and fan-favourite Parenta-Life Coach Dr. Rick return in latest spots from Arnold.



In two new :30 spots created by AOR Arnold, Dr. Rick is back doing what he does best: helping first-time homeowners fight the slow, hilarious slide into 'Parentamorphosis' – aka, turning into their parents after buying a home.



The new commercials, 'Photo Op,' and 'Fun Seminar,' offer fresh, painfully relatable moments that take aim at the everyday behaviours young homeowners swore they’d never adopt:



In 'Photo Op,' a well-meaning but overeager young homeowner rushes up to a group taking a selfie, offering to take their photo. Dr. Rick attempts to intervene before 'just one more for safety' turns into a 15-minute photo shoot.

In 'Fun Seminar,' Dr. Rick delivers a keynote presentation on the difference between work and fun, gently reminding his audience that lawncare is not a hobby, and that breaking down cardboard is something you have to do, not something you get to do.

Both spots humorously capture familiar moments that mark the shift into 'Parentamorphosis,' ending with Progressive’s tagline: “Progressive can’t protect you from becoming your parents, but we can protect your home and auto when you bundle with us.”

“Sometimes Dr. Rick has to deliver tough love. I was actually looking forward to cleaning out my basement this weekend, now I know that’s sad. Somewhere deep inside, I always knew,” said Sean McBride, chief creative officer at Arnold Worldwide.



The commercials are currently airing nationally on broadcast TV. The highly lauded Dr. Rick campaign has previously addressed topics related to 'Weather,' 'Bathroom Door,' 'Firepit,' 'Neighbourhood Mayor,' and most recently, 'Pump Talk'.

