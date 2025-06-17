First Gen Homeowners Over Come Financial Barriers with Progressive Insurance

​Progressive has launches its new purpose-driven short film, Inherit, alongside the insurance brand’s latest multi-year program, 'Open the House.'



The Open the House initiative, unveiled earlier this month, is designed to address the unique challenges aspiring homebuyers face in their pursuit of homeownership. Focused on economic empowerment, Open the House provides tools, information, and resources to help prospective buyers get into a home, stay in their home, and build long-term wealth. As part of this effort, Progressive also introduced The UpPayment program – a down payment assistance program created to help eligible first-generation homebuyers overcome financial barriers and get into homes faster.

The centrepiece of Open the House is 'Inherit,' a short film created by AOR Arnold that sheds light on the knowledge and financial resource gaps that prevent many – especially first-generation homeowners – from achieving the dream of homeownership and building generational wealth. The film also promotes The UpPayment program which provides a $13,500 grant towards the purchase of a home to up to 100 qualified applicants – helping to alleviate one of the biggest financial barriers to homeownership.

'Inherit' is just one piece of a larger, sustained platform grounded in education, access, and empowerment. It’s designed to help raise awareness and bring people in to learn more.

