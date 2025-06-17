senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

First Gen Homeowners Over Come Financial Barriers with Progressive Insurance

17/06/2025
57
Share
Short Film from Arnold Worldwide address the challenges aspiring homeowners face

Progressive has launches its new purpose-driven short film, Inherit, alongside the insurance brand’s latest multi-year program, 'Open the House.'

The Open the House initiative, unveiled earlier this month, is designed to address the unique challenges aspiring homebuyers face in their pursuit of homeownership. Focused on economic empowerment, Open the House provides tools, information, and resources to help prospective buyers get into a home, stay in their home, and build long-term wealth. As part of this effort, Progressive also introduced The UpPayment program – a down payment assistance program created to help eligible first-generation homebuyers overcome financial barriers and get into homes faster.

The centrepiece of Open the House is 'Inherit,' a short film created by AOR Arnold that sheds light on the knowledge and financial resource gaps that prevent many – especially first-generation homeowners – from achieving the dream of homeownership and building generational wealth. The film also promotes The UpPayment program which provides a $13,500 grant towards the purchase of a home to up to 100 qualified applicants – helping to alleviate one of the biggest financial barriers to homeownership.

'Inherit' is just one piece of a larger, sustained platform grounded in education, access, and empowerment. It’s designed to help raise awareness and bring people in to learn more.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Arnold Worldwide
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Arnold Worldwide
Inherit
Progressive
17/06/2025
Superman
Progressive
10/06/2025
Parties By Payton
Progressive Insurance
20/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1