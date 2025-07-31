Ossington Ad School, FUSE Create’s Response to Miami Ad School Toronto’s Shutdown

In response to the closure of Miami Ad School Toronto, creative agency FUSE Create will host a one-day bootcamp for aspiring advertising talent. Designed to inspire, educate and connect the next generation of creative minds, the Ossington Ad School will be hosted on August 12th, run out of the independent's headquarters at 45 Ossington Avenue.



Offering a full day of hands-on learning led by the agency’s full-time staff, attendees will be given access to a crash course on the ins and outs of modern advertising. From strategic planning and social media strategy to learning how to present and get portfolio feedback, the event may not provide proper accreditation, but it will end with a networking mixer allowing students access to industry vets and their expertise.



“Ossington Ad School is our way of giving back and showing up for the next wave of talent,” says Steve Miller, executive creative director and partner at FUSE, as well as a former instructor at Miami Ad School. “[In light of this closing], we wanted to do something for the students that perhaps didn’t get a chance to finish their classes, or who may be at a loss in terms of what to do next. This way, we can offer up some learning, but also, a meet n’ greet with industry professionals that might be able to further help, network, or even offer these students an internship.”



Steve also notes that spots are limited – and only open to current Miami Ad School students (who can register here) – as well as the fact that much of the day’s content will be inspired by his own experience teaching the ‘How to Pitch’ course for seven years.



“We’ve put together a simple agenda that includes the kind of content the students engaged with, and topics that will be beneficial overall to their growth,” he continues. “The sessions will be taught by FUSE leaders, while the portfolio review portion of the day will include outside industry professionals that have already raised their hand to help out, which is awesome!”



Despite this early engagement, Steve emphasises that there’s absolutely still room – and an open invite – for external agencies and seasoned creatives who want to get involved, but requests that those who do be cognisant of the time commitment. “It’s an afternoon and evening spent with the students and their books. But from my experience, these sorts of events tend to fly by and feel more like a social gathering than ‘work’.”



This isn’t the first time FUSE has hosted such an event. In June, the agency held its first-ever ‘Portfolio Night’, where advertising students were welcomed and given the chance to share their work, receive feedback, and make industry connections. The team saw it as an opportunity to give back – and in the wake of Miami Ad School’s closure, this next initiative feels like a natural continuation. As Steve says, it’s not just the right thing to do, but something he and the crew are genuinely looking forward to.



“We hope we can provide a little learning, a little networking, and a little hope after an unexpected turn of events for [the students],” he concludes. “We want to create space for learning, mentorship, and connection, and to show people there’s still a pathway. The advertising industry is a close-knit community, and we're always willing to help one another!”



Prospective attendees can sign up for the event using this link, while anyone with questions/fellow agencies interested in getting involved are invited to message info@fusecreate.com.



