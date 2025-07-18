FUSE Create Unveils Dreamy Spot for Sleep-Eze's Stress-Relieving Sleep Aid

FUSE Create has debuted a new spot for Rest Eze, the latest product from Sleep Eze that helps you sleep by relieving stress with a mix of melatonin and ashwagandha. For the visual direction, the creative agency emphasised natural relaxation and tranquillity, culminating in a plant-focused, sage-green, spa-like aesthetic for the spot, while leaning into some of the campaign elements from their 2022 creative for SleepEze, e.g. the star and moon shapes. And yes, everyone’s favourite duck made the cut in this version. Directed by JP Chartrand, the video sees the lead actress in a dream-like state before waking up refreshed after a good and restful sleep. This approach allows the brand to continue to own the benefits of a good sleep not by showing the sleep itself, but by showing a good morning, and waking up stress-free.



​Christina Markham, associate creative director at FUSE Create said, "For the Rest-Eze launch, we built on the successful elements of our Sleep-Eze spot, while creating a distinct look and feel for this new product. “A Morning Come True” focused on the key benefits of the ingredients – melatonin for sleep, and ashwagandha for relaxation – to create a lush, dreamy world that brought to life the feeling of a well-rested, stress-free morning that comes from a good night’s sleep. And we used cues like plants, sage green décor, and a custom leaf pattern for our décor, to evoke a feeling of naturalness."

"One of the key differentiators of our Sleep-Eze spot was that it took place in the morning. While most sleeps aids focus on the difficulty of falling asleep, ours instead focused on the refreshed, happy feeling you get after a great night’s sleep."

"This spot is supported by social cutdowns, as well as hardworking digital banners that communicate our key messaging."

