Confederation Centre Leads the Conversation Canada Needs

As Canadians increasingly turn to online platforms for news, often filtered through personalised algorithms, the need for spaces that promote diverse, inclusive, and constructive conversations has never been greater. In these unprecedented times, the Confederation Centre, based in Charlottetown, PEI, is growing as a national convening place for important issues, conferences, forums, and programs that allow Canadians to explore and address critical issues of today and tomorrow.



To showcase their impact to all Canadians, the Confederation Centre has developed a bold new campaign inspired by 'Where Canada Connects' that launched last year. This initiative invites Canadians to come together to shape our future, through dialogue, debate, and shared understanding from the past.

'John and Sam had their say. Now have yours, John and Sam' reads one of the campaign posters. It's a challenge, a provocation, and a promise to Canadians; that the Confederation Centre is a destination for all Canadians to have meaningful conversations on important issues.

"We've been asking Canadians from across the country to tell us what issues matter most to them," said Steve Bellamy, CEO of Confederation Centre. "This campaign is about bringing people together – in the room or online – to talk about those things, to listen to one another, and to lead the way for making a better Canada."

In 1864, thirty-six delegates gathered in Charlottetown to begin the work of building a nation. Today, the Confederation Centre honours that legacy by providing a national convening space for thought-provoking discourse, bringing together voices that weren't at the table 161 years ago to support this country.

Coffee cup sleeves will be distributed in independent local cafés from coast to coast to spark discussion, along with digital and print assets in major Canadian media. Wild postings will encourage Canadians to use their voice to continue the conversation the Founders of Canada started along with the goal of raising donations to support the expansion of arts education activities and develop new Canadian work.

The campaign also features an esteemed group of national voices helping to elevate its message, including Alan Doyle who is lending his support as a spokesperson for the initiative.

The organisation has tapped indie agency FUSE Create to launch this national awareness campaign that includes print, OLV, and media – all to showcase how the Confederation Centre supports our country.

