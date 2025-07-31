senckađ
FUSE Create Announces Key Internal Promotions and New Partner Appointment

31/07/2025
FUSE Create has appointed Jon Crowley as its newest partner and promoted Rita Steinberg and Anthony Mayes to the newly expanded role of vice president

Independent creative agency FUSE Create has revealed a series of strategic internal promotions, including the appointment of Jon Crowley as the newest partner in the agency, as well as the elevation of Rita Steinberg and Anthony Mayes to the newly expanded vice president level. These changes mark an important milestone in the agency’s ongoing commitment to cultivating leadership from within and providing clear pathways for career growth.

Welcoming a New Partner: Jon Crowley

As a privately held agency, the title of ‘partner’ has historically been reserved for co-founders Garo Keresteci and Stephen Brown. Over the past five years, that definition has evolved, opening the door for senior leaders who play a direct role in the future prosperity of the business. With Aleena Mazhar Kuzma, Steve Miller, and Luke Moore already serving as partners, FUSE has welcomed Jon Crowley, SVP, head of strategy, to this group.

Since joining FUSE just over a year ago, Jon has significantly bolstered the agency’s strategic offering, growing the team, strengthening client relationships, and enhancing how the agency shows up in pitches. Beyond his strategic impact, Jon’s partnership is rooted in shared values — a collaborative spirit and a commitment to team growth that defines FUSE’s culture.

Expanding the Leadership Structure: New Vice-President PromoHons

Effective immediately, Rita Steinberg and Anthony Mayes are being promoted to the vice-president level.

• Rita Steinberg, Vice-President, Media

Over the past four years, Rita has been a driving force behind the exponential growth of the agency’s media practice. Under her leadership, the agency has achieved consistent YOY growth, strong client satisfaction, and built a stable, high-performing media team. In her new role, Rita will continue to lead integrated client work, oversee digital communications, and market the agency’s media offering across Canada and through the Worldwide Partners network.

• Anthony Mayes, Vice-President, ProducHon & OperaHons

Anthony has been a cornerstone of the FUSE culture for over seven years, embodying the agency’s “Possibilitarian” spirit. Known for his collaborative leadership and steady hand, Anthony will continue to lead the production department while expanding his remit across agency operations — working closely with the Finance team, improving internal processes, and guiding overall resourcing.

“We’ve always said that FUSE Create is built by the people who choose to show up here every day. These promotions reflect that belief — that leadership isn’t about titles, it’s about impact,” said CEO Stephen Brown. “I’m incredibly proud of Jon, Rita, and Anthony for how they show up, lead by example, and make this place better for all of us.”

For more information, please contact Vanessa Francone (vanessa@fusecreate.com).

