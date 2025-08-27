Old Dominion Freight Line, Rece Davis and Iconic Mascots Deliver Like Champions

​GALE has launched its latest work for Old Dominion Freight Line in tandem with the start of college football season. Featuring legendary sports commentator Rece Davis and fan-favourite mascots from 18 universities, 'The Best in Game' highlights Old Dominion’s ESPN College GameDay sponsorship, exemplifying how the brand connects with its key audience by tapping into their passion for sports.



The campaign unites iconic mascots – including Hairy Dawg (University of Georgia), Rameses (The University of North Carolina), and Big Al (University of Alabama) – with Old Dominion team members as they work side by side through every stage of the shipping process. It brings the sports analogy to life by featuring the mascots alongside the transport company’s team in game-inspired moments: giving a rousing locker room speech, executing plays with precision, and celebrating each successful delivery as a winning drive.

'The Best in Game' contains several 'Easter egg' moments designed to delight sports fans. For example, the spot culminates with Rece Davis, host of ESPN College Football GameDay, declaring, “Now that’s the best in the game. No playoff needed.” Flanked by mascots from Arizona State University and the University of Alabama, Rece’s declaration serves as a playful nod to the recent college football playoff committee discourse. The spot also features a creative twist on the University of Notre Dame’s iconic 'Play Like a Champion Today' sign, which Old Dominion licensed for use in the spot.

As the Official Freight Carrier of ESPN College GameDay, the campaign operates as part of Old Dominion’s long-running sponsorship of ESPN College GameDay, and its sponsorship of 44 colleges and universities as part of its broader sports-centric strategy that proudly backs those who strive to be 'The Best in the Game.' The individual school athletic program sponsorships include 'official freight carrier' designations, football and basketball in-stadium signage, gameday activation, and unique hospitality experiences for OD’s customers.



“‘The Best in the Game’ brings to life the teamwork and commitment that set Old Dominion Freight Line apart. By regularly tapping into our customers’ passion for college sports, we’ve seen first hand how meaningful connections drive real business results. In a space traditionally dominated by B2C brands, OD’s sports presence as a B2B company is both unexpected and impactful - demonstrating that best-in-class service, paired with the excitement of sports, can create lasting value for our brand and our partners,” said Dick Podiak, vice president, marketing and communications at Old Dominion Freight Line.



“‘The Best in the Game’ is all about showing how OD’s commitment to excellence mirrors the spirit of college sports. By blending iconic mascots, OD team members, and the excitement of ESPN College GameDay, we created a campaign that helps OD connect with their audience in a way that’s memorable, meaningful, and uniquely theirs,” said Josh Braithwaite, managing director, creative at GALE.

