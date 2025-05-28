senckađ
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Ogilvy UK awarded IPA’s CPD Platinum Accreditation

28/05/2025
Ogilvy UK has received the CPD Platinum Accreditation by the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA), recognising agencies that have continuously committed to outstanding professional development and wellbeing programmes for colleagues. The platinum accreditation is reserved for those who have earned the IPA’s CPD Gold – the body’s flagship professional development accreditation - four times over the last five years.

Over the last year, Ogilvy UK has launched several initiatives to accelerate employee growth, which has included a specific focus on nurturing talent from underrepresented communities. The Brotherhood Programme, the agency’s industry-first development programme supporting Black male talent, launched in the UK. Meanwhile Ogilvy’s annual Learning Day was dedicated to empowering colleagues to take advantage of AI, upskilling them in ways that ensure they land on creative solutions faster and can cut down on admin time.

Laura Sherwood, chief people officer, Ogilvy UK, “I’m never not blown away by our team of L&D experts and inclusion specialists who are committed to ensuring everyone, at every level and from every background, are given the tools to thrive. Our industry is at an inflection point with new tech-first skillsets in high demand from clients and prospects, but we also need talented colleagues who can inspire and drive this change. This is exactly what we’ve been doing consistently for the last five years and now we have a well-deserved accreditation to prove it.”

The IPA singled out Ogilvy for "combining innovation with meaningful impact – accelerating AI capabilities, expanding coaching access, and embedding wellness and inclusion to foster a confident, growth-oriented learning culture."

The accreditation comes as Ogilvy UK’s esteemed chief financial officer, Karla Smith, being appointed to the IPA’s Honorary Treasurer following the 2025 council election.

Kate Russell, learning and development business partner, Ogilvy UK, “This is a testament to Ogilvy UK and our people for their dedication and commitment to continuous learning, development, inclusion, and wellbeing. Investing in our people is the best way to build great talent, skills, and subsequently the work we do for our clients. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of learning and development in 2025, ensuring our people have the skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry.”

Credits
Add my Credit
