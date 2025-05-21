OLAY Flips the Script to Put Unfiltered Skin First

In a world of filters and retouching, OLAY, in collaboration with Grey Hong Kong, is flipping the script with a campaign that puts unfiltered skin - and unfiltered proof - at the centre.



‘28 Frames Later’ invites users to document their skincare journey using OLAY’s new Advanced Light-Perfecting Essence. The twist? No digital edits. No special lighting. Just one disposable film camera with unfiltered results.

Young consumers are rediscovering disposable cameras for capturing raw, textured, unedited moments - making them the perfect tool for this campaign. The campaign customised each camera with 27 photos, instead of the usual 24 or 36, to capture the full transformation - mimicking the 28-day skincare journey.



“The whole idea came from what we’re seeing in beauty today, where consumers are moving away from heavy makeup and embracing a glowy, natural look. We turned to something imperfect and unedited - a simple, one-use film roll camera,” said Joe Yue, creative partner at Grey Hong Kong.

The campaign taps into a growing truth: people want proof, not promises. With conversations shifting toward authenticity, the brand chose to let the product speak for itself. A branded OLAY photobooth at Mannings in Causeway Bay lets consumers capture their transformation instantly and print the pictures - with a reward for participation.



“This campaign was about making beauty feel honest again. We’ve seen too many claims propped up by soft lighting and editing. We wanted to do the opposite - show confidence through proof,” said Duffy Lau, managing director at Grey Hong Kong.



To launch, Olay sent special-edition film cameras and products to 100 KOLS and KOCS, inviting them to document 28 days of real skin and join the challenge.

“It’s critical to understand our consumers' real pain points for all our activations,” said Desmond Chow, brand director at OLAY Hong Kong. “This campaign was about showing the real transformative results for real consumers. Instead of overpromising, we wanted to give people a way to see the difference for themselves.”

Spanning digital, social, in-store, and out-of-home channels, the campaign sparked a city-wide conversation about skin. Consumers were encouraged to share their photos from the disposable cameras and photo booth to social media, turning a simple skincare routine into a powerful statement of self-confidence.

The campaign invites everyone to glow up on their own terms, take the unfiltered route, and try it yourself for 28 days to see the unedited transformation.



