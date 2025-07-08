Lee Kum Kee US and Grey Hong Kong Turn Boring Into Bold with 1 Squeeze

Lee Kum Kee is heating up the US market with the launch of two bold new Sriracha flavours: Smoky BBQ and Cilantro Lime.

The campaign continues the brand’s growing creative partnership with Grey Hong Kong, which kicked off with last year’s “It’s Complicated” platform for Chili Crisp Oil.

Rooted in a consumer-first mindset and backed by over 137 years of flavour experience, the new Sriracha range was created for flavour seekers craving something more adventurous. The result: two crafted, flavour-packed sauces — the bright, zesty kick of Cilantro Lime and the rich, smoky depth of Smoky BBQ. The creative collaboration with Grey Hong Kong brings this to life, spotlighting what sets Lee Kum Kee apart.

The #SqueezeMaxFlavor campaign taps into the trend of micro moments by showcasing how one perfect squeeze can instantly transform the everyday. From bland dates to parties that are failing to take off, everything gets a little hotter, bolder, and a lot more fun.

But it’s more than just a product story. The name celebrates Lee Kum Kee’s obsession with flavour — always exploring, experimenting, and squeezing the most out of every ingredient.

“When we saw the creative direction, we knew it captured the transformational spirit of our product,” said Glorie Wu, vice president, global category marketing and overseas digital commerce at Lee Kum Kee. “It brings our new Sriracha variants to life in a playful, energetic way that feels true to their bold personality.”

Grey Hong Kong’s group creative director, May Chan, added, “Sriracha isn’t just a condiment. It’s a personality. We leaned into micro moments to make them exaggerated, fun, and relatable to consumers. #SqueezeMaxFlavor doesn’t just show what the product does, it shows how it makes people feel, and how Lee Kum Kee approaches product development with new exciting flavours.”

With snackable, transformational videos and an expressive, bold look, #SqueezeMaxFlavor invites everyone into a fun, flavour-packed universe.

