HSBC Celebrates 160 Years with Murals Honouring Hong Kong’s 18 Districts

As a part of HSBC’s 160th anniversary, Grey Hong Kong set out to build on the momentum. The result? Unique murals that celebrate the stories, textures and character of Hong Kong, brought to life across the city.

Together with HSBC, Grey has turned blank walls across all 18 districts into vibrant community murals. Each one is painted by a local artist, capturing the district’s unique identity—these range from dragon boat races in Stanley to the warmth of nostalgic cafés in Yau Tsim Mong. Every mural is created to bring new life and local pride to the streets across the city.

“This project has given us the chance to create something lasting with a brand that’s always been part of Hong Kong’s history,” said Duffy Lau, managing director, Grey Hong Kong. “These murals aren’t just art. They’re 18 new reasons to explore, discover and connect.”

To ensure the murals could be experienced by all, HSBC and Grey partnered with the Arts with the Disabled Association Hong Kong (ADAHK) to create audio descriptions for all 18 walls, offering the same rich detail whether viewed or heard.

” As part of our Bank‘s 160th anniversary, we wanted to extend the campaign to our communities, collaborating with local mural artists to reflect the unique culture of each of our 18 districts. We look forward to seeing all of you on social media with our mural art in the background!“ Cheuk Shum, head of marketing, Hong Kong, HSBC

From an ash-brushed fire dragon in Tai Hang to a glow-in-the-dark mural in Central, each wall reflects a living, breathing city in motion. More than artworks, they became shared stories between HSBC, the community and the culture of Hong Kong.

“Street art was something I grew up with, so it’s exciting to see how it now brings people together,” said Rick Kwan, executive creative director, Grey Hong Kong. “This project gave us the chance to honour each district in a meaningful way. In Tai Hang, we even sourced the incense ash from the actual fire dragon to paint the mural, turning tradition into texture and history into something you can see and touch.

Titled 'HSBC 18 districts mural stories', HSBC has partnered with five local artists including AAFK (Anny and Felipe), Fever, Peck, and Sinic, to bring the distinctive identity of Hong Kong’s districts to life.

For more details, please visit HSBC | HSBC 18 Districts Mural Stories | HSBC HK​

