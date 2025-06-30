senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

HSBC Celebrates 160 Years with Murals Honouring Hong Kong’s 18 Districts

30/06/2025
47
Share
In collaboration with Grey Hong Kong and five local artists, HSBC transforms blank walls across the city into vibrant murals that capture the heritage, character, and community spirit of each district

As a part of HSBC’s 160th anniversary, Grey Hong Kong set out to build on the momentum. The result? Unique murals that celebrate the stories, textures and character of Hong Kong, brought to life across the city.

Together with HSBC, Grey has turned blank walls across all 18 districts into vibrant community murals. Each one is painted by a local artist, capturing the district’s unique identity—these range from dragon boat races in Stanley to the warmth of nostalgic cafés in Yau Tsim Mong. Every mural is created to bring new life and local pride to the streets across the city.

“This project has given us the chance to create something lasting with a brand that’s always been part of Hong Kong’s history,” said Duffy Lau, managing director, Grey Hong Kong. “These murals aren’t just art. They’re 18 new reasons to explore, discover and connect.”

To ensure the murals could be experienced by all, HSBC and Grey partnered with the Arts with the Disabled Association Hong Kong (ADAHK) to create audio descriptions for all 18 walls, offering the same rich detail whether viewed or heard.

” As part of our Bank‘s 160th anniversary, we wanted to extend the campaign to our communities, collaborating with local mural artists to reflect the unique culture of each of our 18 districts. We look forward to seeing all of you on social media with our mural art in the background!“ Cheuk Shum, head of marketing, Hong Kong, HSBC

From an ash-brushed fire dragon in Tai Hang to a glow-in-the-dark mural in Central, each wall reflects a living, breathing city in motion. More than artworks, they became shared stories between HSBC, the community and the culture of Hong Kong.

“Street art was something I grew up with, so it’s exciting to see how it now brings people together,” said Rick Kwan, executive creative director, Grey Hong Kong. “This project gave us the chance to honour each district in a meaningful way. In Tai Hang, we even sourced the incense ash from the actual fire dragon to paint the mural, turning tradition into texture and history into something you can see and touch.

Titled 'HSBC 18 districts mural stories', HSBC has partnered with five local artists including AAFK (Anny and Felipe), Fever, Peck, and Sinic, to bring the distinctive identity of Hong Kong’s districts to life.

For more details, please visit HSBC | HSBC 18 Districts Mural Stories | HSBC HK

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Grey Hong Kong
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Grey Hong Kong
Onsen
Klook Goose Play
24/06/2025
TukTuk
Klook Goose Play
24/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1