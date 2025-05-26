O2 and Andreas Nilsson Bring Humour to Telecom with a Talking Fish

German telecom brand O2 Telefónica is taking a fresh approach to an old industry pain point: home network installation. In its latest campaign, created by Serviceplan Bubble, O2 uses an unexpected hero — a talking fish — to deliver a message that feels just as surprising: free home network installation, offered by no other provider in Germany.

The new campaign marks a creative departure for the category, leaning into absurdist humour to drive home a simple benefit: customers don’t have to wrestle with tangled cables or confusing setup guides. Instead, O2 sends a technician — free of charge — to set up their home Wi-Fi, smartphones, smart TVs, and other devices. It’s part of a larger push to position O2 as Germany’s most customer-friendly telecom brand.

“This campaign is more than just creative storytelling. We’re making a clear and bold statement: Customer orientation is not a buzzword – it’s our commitment. With O2, we’re taking it to a new level in the telecommunications industry. We are showing consumers that O2 is the right choice – a provider that doesn’t leave you alone once the contract is signed but sends a technician to install everything – for free,” said Steve Plesker, director brand and marketing communications at O2 Telefónica.

At the heart of the campaign is a 60-second TV and online spot that opens with a surreal twist: if people believe in talking fish, why not a telecom brand that puts customers first? The tagline challenges skepticism: “A telecom provider would never do that.” — “Why not?”

According to Leif Johannsen and Patrick Matthiensen, managing partners for Creation at Serviceplan Bubble, “With this new campaign, we’ve taken O2 down a completely new path. Humour here isn’t decoration — it’s strategy. It creates connection and makes the brand tangible. It’s one of the most powerful tools to spark attention and drive real excitement.”

The campaign is fully integrated across TV, digital, and social. In the social-first rollout of the campaign, actor Uke Bosse stars in vertical 9x16 clips, walking customers through the hassle-free setup experience. The content is optimised for platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube Shorts.

The free installation offer is more than a campaign hook — it’s part of a broader business strategy. O2 aims to reduce friction for customers switching providers or upgrading to faster internet like fiber optics, which still faces adoption barriers in Germany.

The entire campaign was created and executed by customised agency Serviceplan Bubble and Serviceplan Make. Film production was carried out by Czar, with direction by Andreas Nilsson. Media planning was managed by Havas Media Germany.

