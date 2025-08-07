senckađ
Serviceplan Wins German Indeed Account

07/08/2025
23
Share
Creative agency Serviceplan Cologne becomes lead agency of Indeed in Germany, replacing the partnership with Grabarz & Partner

Above from left to right: Andy Wyeth, Liselotte Schwenkert, Stefanie Kuhnhen, Niko Backspin.

Serviceplan Cologne, together with Serviceplan Culture and Future Marketing, won the job board Indeed as the new lead agency, replacing Grabarz & Partner.

The Serviceplan Cologne team, led by managing directors Liselotte Schwenkert and Andy Wyeth, won the multi-stage pitch process against several agencies.

The integrated team is responsible for strategic and creative communication, cultural marketing, and all activities related to the partnership with Eintracht Frankfurt, which sponsors Indeed.

One overarching goal of the collaboration is to strengthen the connection between brand communication and sponsorship. The collaboration has already begun and is aimed at the long term.

Chief strategy officer of Serviceplan Germany, Stefanie Kuhnhen, said, “Our goal is to embed Indeed even more deeply into people's lives by positioning the brand as a long-term employment partner, and in doing so, develop a more substantial, cultural partnership in football.”

Senior global brand director at Indeed, Cliona Hayes, highlighted that Germany is still a priority market for the company. She added, “With Serviceplan, we have found a partner who shares our desire to build deeper cultural relevance – not only through campaigns but through connections that have long-term effects for job seekers, employers, and the communities we support.”

Previously, Indeed had worked with creative agency Grabarz & Partner for seven years. Through actress Tina Pfurr’s role as Ingrid in a series of spots, the creative agency helped the job board to fame from 2020 to 2023.

Upon a request for comment, Grabarz & Partner told LBB, "We were very pleased (Ingrid is pleased too) that we were able to support Indeed so significantly and for such a long time on its way to number one. It was a remarkably trustworthy and fruitful collaboration. We wish the new agency structure all the best – professionally as well."

v2.25.1