Rügenwalder Mühle Launches Platform with Serviceplan Group to Initiate Dialogue on Community in a Diverse Society

Serviceplan Hamburg and Serviceplan Culture have launched a new platform for meat and meat alternative company Rügenwalder Mühle through an out-of-home campaign, highlighting diversity in German society and taste, continuing their gen-z-targeting strategy.

The launch for the 'New All' platform is accompanied by murals and posters with the 20 most common names of gen z in major German cities like Cologne and Hamburg, as well as initial video snippets on social media.

Athlete and creator Vero and musician and rapper Badchieff join the ‘It Tastes Best When Everyone Likes It’ campaign with social media posts.

Rügenwalder Mühle’s newly appointed FLXPR Council is also integrated in the campaigning process, launched as a format of participative brand management.

The agency targets gen z the most, identified by Rügenwalder Mühle as so-called ‘Flexplorers’. The generations' need for community is stressed by the campaign's slogan ‘New All’, a call out for individual expression creating a new norm.

Serviceplan and Rügenwalder Mühle have collaborated on noteworthy campaigns twice before, engaging younger audiences through concert attractions.

The 'New All' platform also has landing page where Rügenwalder Mühle welcomes individuality, stressing individual taste and style.

​Steffen Zeller, chief marketing officer (CMO) of Rügenwalder Mühle, said, "Our claim 'It Tastes Best When Everyone Likes It' is more than just advertising to us. It’s a promise – and thus also a responsibility within our industry and beyond. That’s why we stick to it. But as a brand, we also see it as our duty to continually reflect on its meaning – together with the people for whom we have shaped it."

In their short videos, they address that music feels different for everyone, connecting it to the overall platform. Steffen said, "Choosing Vero and Badchieff was easy. Both represent the generation of the Flexplorer – and individuality within community."

Overall, the multi-year process is divided into three communicative phases:





Individual – What moves you?

Recognition of personal needs, stories, values, and lifestyles.

Together – What connects us?

The joy of being together – even if not identical.

Societally – How do we want to live together?

A look at societal developments: What spaces are needed so that more people feel seen, heard, and included?





The journey to the ‘New All’ is accompanied by interactive dialogue formats – for example, the “Rügenwald” at the music festival MS Dockville this coming weekend in Hamburg.

The CMO commented, “As a brand, we do not wish to instruct or divide. We want to listen, invite, and engage in conversation. Because we believe: true community does not live by sameness, but by mutual respect. A strong brand knows who it is – and still remains open to development.”

The communication hub was developed and supported by the agency collective Serviceplan Hamburg and Serviceplan Culture, who have been managing the brand experience budget of Rügenwalder Mühle since January 2025. In Hamburg’s House of Communication, Mediaplus Hamburg takes responsibility as an integral part of media activation.

