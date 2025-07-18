O Positive Continues Award-Winning Run This Year

Above: Uber One’s ‘Brian Cox Goes to College’ campaign

2025 has been another stellar year for O Positive, a company synonymous with some of the industry’s best comedy work over the past two decades. Just this week, Uber One’s ‘Brian Cox Goes to College,’ from agency Special US, produced by O Positive and directed by David Shane, was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Commercial. The spot features Brian Cox as a hilariously gruff college student whose mission at college is to take advantage of Uber Students perks. ‘Brian Cox Goes to College’ also won a Cannes Gold Lion in Film/Use of Humor and Cannes Bronze in Film Craft/ Direction, along with One Show Silver Pencils in Film/Use of Humor and Craft/Writing; a D&AD Graphite Pencil in Writing for Advertising; and AICP honours in Humor and Performance.

O Positive-produced work won 14 Cannes Lions in all, with additional Golds in Direct/Use of Humor for Uber Eats ‘Football is for Food’ (Special US) and in Entertainment for Tide ‘Collateral Stain Stories’ (Saatchi & Saatchi), both directed by Jim Jenkins. Tide also won Bronze in Entertainment and Silver and Bronze in Social & Creator.

Cannes Silver Lions went to Apple ‘Warren’ in Film (David Shane), Uber Eats ‘Football is for Food’ and Tide ‘Collateral Stain Stories,’ both in Direct. More Bronze Lion highlights included the David Shane-directed Uber Eats ‘When You’ve Done Enough | Evil’d Enough’ (Mother London) for Film Craft/Casting and featuring Javier Bardem at his uber villain best, AICP ‘The Journey' for Film Craft/Script’ (David Shane), and Uber Eats ‘Century of Cravings’ for Film (Jim Jenkins).

Part of Uber Eats’ ‘Football is for Food’ campaign from Special US, ‘Century of Cravings’ received high praise from media tastemakers - People’s headline raved, ‘Matthew McConaughey Hilariously Explains His Football Conspiracy in Uber Eats’ Star-Studded 2025 Super Bowl Ad,’ and Kevin Bacon commented in an interview with GMA (Good Morning America), “it’s such a funny idea and the commercial is really funny, it just doubles down and doubles down.” Uber Eats 'Century of Cravings' also won a top honour at Tribeca X for Best Commercial.

Other AICP honours went to AICP ‘The Journey’ for Web Film which AICP NEXT jury chair Scott Donaton described as “funny, wonderfully written, beautifully shot and [featuring] great acting performances,” and Uber Eats ‘When You’ve Done Enough | Evil’d Enough’ for Humor.

AICP ‘Museum-Worthy’ (BBDO NY), directed by Brian Billow, won a Webby Award in Advertising, Media & PR for Best Use of Video or Moving Image, along with three One Show Pencils: Gold for Scriptwriting, Silver for Casting, and Bronze for Use of Humor. ‘Museum-Worthy’ played at TED, was a Vimeo Staff Pick and was called “a hilarious ad” by Upworthy who also wrote “anyone who has to deal with cringey corporate culture will get a kick out of it.”

One Show Golds also went to Uber Eats ‘When You’ve Done Enough | Evil’d Enough’ for Casting and Uber Eats ‘Football is for Food’ for Omnichannel Campaign. One Show Silvers went to Uber Eats ‘When You’ve Done Enough | Evil’d Enough’ for Direction and Uber Eats ‘Football is for Food’ for Writing, Integrated/Omnichannel Campaign and Brand Partnerships. Bronze Pencils were also awarded to Uber One ‘Brian Cox Goes to College,’ Apple’s ‘Genius’ campaign, Apple ‘Warren,’ Uber Eats ‘Century of Cravings,’ and Uber Eats ‘Football is for Food.’

O Positive-produced work took home two Wood Pencils at the D&AD Awards for Uber Eats ‘When You’ve Done Enough | Evil’d Enough’ in Craft Casting/Performance and Direction/Short Form. Other Wood Pencils went to Uber Eats ‘Football is for Food’ in Digital Marketing and Media, Apple’s ‘Genius’ campaign and Apple ‘Pudding’ in Film (David Shane). And at the British Arrows, the David Shane-directed Barclays ‘Make Money Work for You, Kids World’ (BBH London) won a Silver Craft Arrow. David Reviews said, “Shane has coaxed fantastic performances from his young cast in this excellent film which finds a wry way of observing that our relationship with money begins at the age of seven.”

