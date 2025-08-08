King’s Hawaiian Steals the Show in Erich & Kallman’s Genre-Spoofing Campaign

​Erich & Kallman–the award-winning, San Francisco-based advertising agency known for its devilish humour–has 'rolled' out its latest campaign for King's Hawaiian. As King's Hawaiian's agency of record, E&K's 'Did Somebody Say King’s Hawaiian?' digital shorts send up different genres of television while highlighting that the real stars are always King's Hawaiian's iconic rolls and new bites.

Clever TV-show send-ups

Each short takes place on the set of a different over-the-top TV show, whole titles wink at their inspiration. There’s a wealthy-women domestic docuseries, a soapy western, a cheesy rom-com, and a dating competition where a handsome man hands the contestants dandelions, not roses. Once a line of dialogue with the word 'King' is spoken, someone interrupts the scene to profess their love for King’s Hawaiian. In 'Cowboy Show', for example, the oil baron patriarch declares, 'When it comes to this county, I am King,' only for a crew member to burst out, 'Did someone say King’s Hawaiian? My kids go bonkers for the pretzel bites!'

'Realistic Domestic Women'

'Cowboy Show, Bonkers'



'Cowboy Show, Rolls'



'Dating Show'

'Rom Com'

'Nature Doc'

"We love the idea that King’s Hawaiian is so good, it hijacks whatever scene it’s in. These shorts are a playful nod to the kinds of shows people binge, and we had a blast creating them,” said Eric Kallman, Erich & Kallman. “Nothing steals the spotlight like King’s Hawaiian. We’re delighted with the digital shorts and excited for the rollout of more new television spots in the fall.”

Erich & Kallman also created three TV shorts, one of which, 'Groceries,' is airing now. Two more will be released tied to the football season and the holidays. It all comes on the heels of King’s Hawaiian brand refresh, with redesigned logo, packaging, colour palette, typography, and visual identity inspired by island flora.

"Erich & Kallman makes people smile while showcasing how King's Hawaiian has grown into a truly beloved food over its 75 year history." said Raouf Moussa, CMO of King's Hawaiian. "The campaign also connects us to new generations while honouring the brand's rich heritage. We couldn't be more pleased."

