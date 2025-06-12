Not Just One Thing Podcast Welcomes Brian Feit for Masterclass in Real Networking

Just in time for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, global connector and experiential marketing pioneer Brian Feit joins Not Just One Thing – The Career Podcast for the Moment, the new series from media executive, author, and influencer Kudzi Chikumbu. This episode offers a textbook guide for attendees and listeners on the art of real networking—from the man who knows everyone and remembers how he met them.

Brian Feit, co-founder of global, integrated creative marketing agency BMF, reveals how his two decades of success have been driven by relationships. Specialising in experiential, public relations and digital strategies, Brian has produced campaigns with Beyoncé, Madonna, Disney, Amazon, and more, as well as the creation of gifting lounges at Coachella and Lollapalooza. Most recently, he led the holiday décor at the White House.

Left to right: Kudzi Chikumbu, media executive, author, and influencer and Brian Feit, co-founder, BMF

“Networking isn’t about working the room—it’s about real connection,” Brian explained. “If you don’t try, the answer is definitely no—ask and you shall receive.” He also emphasised the power of follow-ups: “Polite persistence can open doors—you might not hear back until the fourth check-in, but sometimes that’s exactly when the opportunity appears.”

Not Just One Thing, which premiered last month, offers a fresh approach to career development by celebrating multi-hyphenates: professionals who embrace multiple passions, platforms, and pursuits rather than defining themselves through a single career path. Each episode serves as a chapter in a modern career playbook, providing practical strategies and mindset shifts necessary for thriving in today's uncertain economic landscape.

The podcast is available on all major podcast platforms including Spotify here: