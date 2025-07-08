Kia UK Extends Independent Cinema Partnership

​Kia UK Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to UK independent cinema by renewing its partnership for a fourth consecutive year. In an exciting new addition to the partnership, Kia has joined forces with the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) to launch a new award category: ‘Cinema of the Year’, supported by Kia and voted for by cinemagoers nationwide.

This marks the first time BIFA has introduced an audience-voted category, celebrating the venues themselves that inspire and connect local communities through the shared experience of film.

This extended partnership is part of Kia’s broader mission to support creativity, innovation, and community values that sit at the heart of its ‘Movement That Inspires’ brand platform. For the first time, Kia’s support will also extend beyond the cinema, reaching wider audiences through integrated digital and social activity.

In addition, Kia will become the official sponsor of a new talent-led interview series on the BIFA Podcast, showcasing the journeys of key creatives in the UK independent film industry. These inspiring stories will align with Kia’s ongoing commitment to champion creativity, support rising talent, and connect with audiences in meaningful ways.

As part of the ongoing partnership, Kia will continue to run bespoke content in cinemas nationwide, securing Digital Cinema Media’s (DCM) coveted 60-second Gold Spot, airing ahead of every feature film in participating independent cinemas including Picturehouse, The Light, Reel, Savoy, and over 170 other venues.

Steve Hicks, marketing director at Kia UK, said, “The big screen remains the best, most enjoyable way for film fans to see the latest blockbusters, and our long-term partnership with DCM is a great opportunity for us to maintain our support for independent cinemas in their aim to entertain their communities and customers. We’re excited to extend our partnership in the months ahead with support for the BIFA's new 'Cinema of the Year' award, while also helping key creatives from the industry tell their story to a broader audience than ever."

Jeremy Kolesar, DCM's creative director, DCM Studios, commented, “We’re proud to support Kia as they deepen their commitment to the UK’s vibrant independent cinema landscape. This new initiative perfectly reflects Kia’s values and the emotional, immersive power of the big screen, which remains the most captivating platform for storytelling and brand connection.”

“Nothing compares to the communal magic of the big screen,” said BIFA directors Amy Gustin and Deena Wallace. “We’re so excited to announce our first ever audience award with this campaign, which champions the role of cinema in independent film — not just what we watch, but how and where we experience it. Cinemas are vital spaces for discovery, access and community, and we’re delighted to celebrate them with this new award.”

The 'Cinema of the Year' Award, supported by Kia, invites cinemas across the UK to submit entries explaining what makes their venue unique. Voting will open to the public from 22 August to 22 September, with a jury selecting five finalists based on audience votes and cinema submissions. The nominees will be revealed on 3 November alongside the full 2025 BIFA shortlist. A second round of public voting will then determine the winner, who will be honoured live at the BIFA Ceremony on Sunday 30 November 2025.

More information about the award, including how cinemas can enter, is available here.