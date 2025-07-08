senckađ
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Nomad Promotes Julia Williams to Managing Director of New York Office

08/07/2025
Julia Williams joins Nomad’s global leadership team to help shape its creative vision and continue elevating its international footprint

Award-winning post-production house Nomad has promoted Julia Williams to managing director of its New York office. In her new role, Julia joins Nomad’s global leadership team to help shape its creative vision and continue elevating its international footprint.

This move marks the latest chapter in her career defined by continual growth. Julia began as a VFX producer at Cut+Run, rising to head of production. She then moved to Uppercut, where she was promoted to executive producer. Since joining Nomad in 2022 as an executive producer, Julia’s growth mindset and instinct for creative leadership have made her a treasured presence at the company.

Nomad partner and editor Jai Shukla added, “Julia is an absolute powerhouse. Her deep understanding of storytelling strengthens connections with our editors and clients, and her innovative thinking and forward approach are instrumental to Nomad NY's future success.”

As managing director, Julia will help nurture client relationships, and mentor and grow new talent while mindfully embracing technology, ensuring the company remains a trusted and reliable source for editorial excellence and a beacon of outstanding post-production service.

“It’s a pleasure to collaborate with a genuine and talented team that shares the same vision. Nomad has truly become a second home, and I look forward to broadening my contributions in my new role,” said Julia. “Success is not about me growing; success is about us growing together as a team.” Julia pragmatically stated about her new position.

