Nomad Signs Comedy Editor Rachael Connelly

21/07/2025
Rachael Connelly has worked with brands such as Amazon, Norton, Honda, Walmart, Walgreens and Diet Pepsi

Award-winning post-production house Nomad has welcomed editor Rachael Connelly to its global roster of talent. Based in Austin, TX, Rachael is a commercial editor who cuts everything from fast-paced car spots to docu-style ads, but most of all, comedy. Drawn to the absurd, outrageous, and uncomfortable, Rachael’s sharp sense of humor and eye for storytelling are vital assets to every client and collaborator of hers.

Rachael’s well-timed cuts have paced the signature comedic timing of celebrity performers like Sofia Vergara, Dan Levy, and D’Arcy Carden on high-profile campaigns. Her edits are propelled forward with narrative inertia and supported by strong visuals, underlining the throughline of every commercial. As a multi-hyphenate talent, Rachael’s experience as a director enables her to distill the creative vision behind every spot, synthesising multiple perspectives into one powerful, cohesive piece.

Her recent work includes editing the film that launched Angi’s rebrand (formerly Angie’s List), a comedy of errors that unfolds when the infamous list goes missing, leading to a series of DIY home repair disasters. Additional brand campaigns she’s edited include Amazon, Norton, Honda, Walmart, Walgreens, Hilton Garden Inn, Whataburger, Carl’s Jr., Diet Pepsi, and Capital One. Outside the edit suite, Rachael is a documentary filmmaker. She directed the upcoming feature Shark Cowboys as well as Miss Snake Charmer, which won Best of Fest Feature Documentary at the Bare Bones International Film & Music Festival and is now streaming on Amazon.

“Nomad has always attracted top talent, and I’m very honored to share a roster with so many great editors,” remarked Rachael on signing. “I immediately clicked with the team at Nomad. Previously, I worked as a satellite editor in Austin, but having the support of Nomad Austin feels like a game changer.”

Meredith Roach, executive producer of Nomad Austin, added, “We feel incredibly fortunate to have Rachael as part of the Nomad family. She’s a talented filmmaker who’s been on both sides of the editorial relationship, which makes her a dream collaborator. She’s brilliant and precise while genuinely finding the fun in every edit she takes on. She makes every film undeniably better, and we can’t wait to see what she makes next.”

