Nimiopere Ranked #1 North American Edit Company on Little Black Book's League Table of Creativity 2024

Little Black Book recently unveiled its League Table of Creativity rankings, with Nimiopere ranking as the number one edit company in both Canada and North America in 2024.



The League Table of Creativity is powered by The Immortal Awards, with every single entry into the competition scoring points. Points are attributed to all entrant companies and any credited companies which are members of LBB.



"This recognition is a thrilling milestone for us, both personally and professionally,” says Raj Ramnauth, founder and editor. “It validates our team’s commitment to excellence and the collaborative culture we’ve built at Nimiopere. Every project is a chance to push boundaries, and this honour from the Immortal Awards reinforces that our approach resonates. Most of all, it’s a celebration of the passion and creativity our team brings to the table every day."



This sentiment is something which is shared by other members of the company’s leadership team. According to fellow founder and editor Graham Chisholm, this achievement is an “absolute dream come true”, given the fact that this rating is driven by industry peers, and is a reflection of Nimiopere’s efforts in craft over the past year.



Meanwhile, for Julie Axell, partner and executive producer, this accomplishment is a testament to the remarkable journey the business has been on since it first opened. “We're incredibly proud,” she says. “To be recognised by The Immortal Awards just three years into our journey, is very humbling. And, on a personal level, it’s a bit emotional; this company started over Zoom and has turned into something better than we ever dreamed of. As a business, it’s pure gratitude for the trust our partners and clients have placed in us. We’re a small, tight-knit team based in Toronto, and this feels like a win not just for us, but for the community that surrounds and supports us.”



Of course, such an outcome isn’t achieved without an incredible portfolio, first and foremost. Campaigns for the likes of the Tokyo Olympics – the company’s very first after opening – as well as the Royal Ontario Museum’s ‘Immortal’ and Air Canada’s ‘Ticket to Dream’ all played a big part in this overall placement, pieces which Graham emphasises are indicative of the shop’s North Star: always create films that exceed client expectations.





“We constantly strive to overdeliver and surprise [the clients],” he explains. “To that point, we’re grateful that our clients trust us and give us the freedom to explore things that might not have been scripted or planned, all in the spirit of creating the best work.”





Indeed, this sense of rapport is another crucial factor in Nimiopere’s ongoing success. While beautifully crafted, flawlessly executed editing is always going to be a priority, equally important is remembering that meaningful relationships need to be at the heart of everything the team does.



“We prioritise regular, open communication with everyone we work with, so ideas can be shared and explored in real time, and not just during formal meetings,” Raj says. “It keeps the creative energy flowing and strengthens collaboration. The work gets better when the process is built on trust and collaboration. We’re lucky to work with people who bring their whole selves into the room.”



To this end, the studio also sees this win as a definitive statement on behalf of Canada. Citing a “hunger” to elevate storytelling, take risks and simultaneously push artistry and originality, this placement in the North American rankings, the founder adds, should be taken as a sign of what the country is capable of, rather than just Nimiopere.



"This win proves what we’ve always believed: the talent here isn’t just exceptional – it’s globally influential," Raj asserts. "So many of the international campaigns we work on are driven by Canadian creatives, directors, and teams who bring their unique perspective to the world stage. This recognition isn’t just a milestone for us; it’s proof that Canadian craft is shaping the future of advertising, one unforgettable idea at a time."



Both Julie and Graham are quick to agree with this. While the former echoes Raj, adding that this is a “reflection of the incredible momentum within the Canadian industry right now”, the latter emphasises his hopes that this occasion will remind people – both nationally and internationally – about the power this aspect of the work carries… and, of course, that Canadians are as up to the task as any country in the world.



“Editing is where everything converges – the emotion, the performance, the pacing, the silence,” he notes. “It’s a nuanced craft, and to see it celebrated like this is a sign that people are paying attention to the invisible magic that holds stories together. So, this win is incredible for the Canadian industry, as it shows that we have some of the best talent in the world here.”





Of course, while celebrating is a lot of fun, and absolutely justified in this case, the Nimiopere team isn’t comfortable sitting on their laurels at this moment. With another slew of projects on the way, and a ranking worth defending going into the next year of the cycle, there’s work to be done, all of which needs to be touched with the same care, focus and passion which got the studio to where it is today.



“We’ll be celebrating by getting back to work,” Julie jokes. “In seriousness, we owe it all to the people – our team, the directors, producers, creatives, agencies, and clients who bring us in and trust us to shape their stories. Our philosophy has always been rooted in collaboration, and pushing the creative further with every single edit. We believe editing isn’t just technical – it’s emotional, psychological, and deeply intuitive – and this only makes us more excited for what’s next.”



The League Table of Creativity is a transparent ranking of the world’s creative companies, covering creative agencies through to production companies and post production houses within the LBB member base.



Furthering LBB’s mission to celebrate creativity, the League Table can be filtered to show the top-ranking companies in different countries, regions, fields and networks. Check out some of the results below or draw your own insights from the table here.​



A points system has been applied to every Immortal Awards entry, all scored by 2024's ten local, six regional and one global juries.



The League Table shows how many points each company has earned, and from how many entries, demonstrating not just the total number of points won but the quality of those points. Points will be added to the table following each Immortal Awards cycle, meaning all Little Black Book members can track their ranking and amass points year-on-year.



