McDonald’s Canada Kicks Off 2025 with the Return of Summer Drink and Treat Days

As temperatures rise and the sun lingers longer, one thing is clear—McDonald’s Summer Drink Days and Summer Treat Days are back. A beloved Canadian tradition, Summer Drink Days returns for its 16th year of serving up chill, cheer, and craveable moments. Now in its 8th year, Summer Treat Days continues to bring sweet seasonal fun to Canadians coast to coast.

This year, McDonald’s Canada, in collaboration with creative agency Cossette, refreshes the campaigns with a bold new twist rooted in a simple truth: for many Canadians, summer doesn’t start with the solstice—it starts with a sip from McDonald’s.

From $1 (plus tax) small Iced Coffees and Fountain Drinks, to $2 (plus tax) small Fruit Splash beverages and $3 (plus tax) small Real Fruit Smoothies and Frappés, Summer Drink Days has every thirst-quenching moment covered. As a bonus, get exclusive offers with the McDonald’s app like any size Fountain Drink or small or medium Iced Coffee for $1 (plus tax). On the dessert side, Summer Treat Days returns with $1 (plus tax) Vanilla Cones exclusively with the McDonald’s app, and $2 (plus tax) Snack Size Shakes and Sundaes, made for spontaneous sweet breaks.

“Our guests wait all year for the return of Summer Drink Days and Summer Treat Days, it's a seasonal ritual,” said Rebecca Smart, marketing director, brand strategy at McDonald’s Canada. “We leaned into that anticipation with campaigns that playfully suggest summer in Canada truly begins when our cold drinks and frozen treats hit the menu.”

Tapping into that insight, the 2025 campaigns introduce a new recurring character—your guide to the Canadian summer in all its charming, chaotic glory. With wry humour and magnetic presence, he navigates a series of vignettes that celebrate all of summer’s quirks.

Think: a Bonnie-and-Clyde-style senior duo taking a dip in a pool, or a sundae-fuelled slow-motion slip ‘n slide moment of triumph. The campaign captures those fleeting, unforgettable instants where McDonald’s becomes part of the memory.

“In a country that’s perpetually summer-deprived, we saw this as an opportunity to capture its fleeting essence in a different way - evoking unexpected moments of pure joy that Canadians might feel when we do finally get our day(s) in the sun so to speak,” said Andrew Chisholm, executive creative director at Cossette. “We cast for the ultimate summer job (a poolboy) who appears in all three spots and who would effectively serve as the eyes and ears of these candid, special moments.”

Running for 15 weeks through September 1, the campaigns will unfold across multiple touchpoints, including TV, digital video, audio, out-of-home, and social media.

