Destination Ontario Campaign Ignites Provincial Pride

​Destination Ontario in partnership with Broken Heart Love Affair have launched 'We Stand,' a campaign designed to reignite provincial pride and revitalise domestic tourism at a pivotal time. With economic uncertainty heightening the importance of local exploration, this initiative challenges outdated perceptions of Ontario, unveiling its awe-inspiring landscapes, rich communities, and untapped experiences. More than just a tourism campaign, 'We Stand' is a call to action. An invitation to rediscover, support, and celebrate Ontario.

This campaign is backed by a powerful, multi-channel media presence, ensuring maximum visibility across:

Television, cinemas, and digital billboards: captivating audiences at every turn



Radio & digital audio (Spotify, podcasts): immersing listeners in Ontario’s story



Social media, print, and online video: driving engagement across platforms



Full-page spreads in 70+ community newspapers: bringing the campaign directly to Ontarians



At the heart of this initiative is Broken Heart Love Affair’s bold creative vision, a case study in how strategic marketing inspires action, fosters emotional connection and drives economic impact.

"We stand with Ontario. Proud to amplify the spirit, strength, people and stories of a province that leads with heart and resilience. This belief served as the foundation for our creative work." said Carlos Moreno, partner and chief creative officer at Broken Heart Love Affair.

The integrated campaign launched in May and will run for six weeks. Initiative handled the media buy and Weber Shandwick will round out the initiative with an earned-first approach to storytelling.



